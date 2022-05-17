Legislation that would increase prison terms for felons convicted of four or more nonviolent offenses advanced Tuesday on a party-line vote setting up what soon could be final legislative approval in the state Senate.
Opponents argued that House Bill 544 keeps incarcerated the very nonviolent criminals that the Louisiana Justice Reinvestment Package of 2017 was supposed to transition into programs, such as drug treatment, instead of keeping them in prison. Louisiana adopted the revamp after years of having the world’s highest rate of incarceration per 100,000 residents – more than Cuba, more than Rwanda. Louisiana still leads the nation imprisoning about 31,500 people or 684 per 100,000 residents of the state's population.
State Rep. Debbie Villio, the Kenner Republican sponsor of the measure, told the Senate Judiciary C committee that about the third of the prison population is made up of repeat offenders with more than four nonviolent felonies. And those offenders are getting out on the same calculations used for first-time nonviolent offenders.
She argued that multiple offenders are getting out of prison before they can take advantage of the programs offered to prisoners.
“The whole point of those dollars being invested in these programs to help keep recidivism from happening. They’re not even getting the benefit because they’re rolling out, they’re back in, and they’re rolling out again,” Villio said.
“I’m not here to criticize the reform act and some people say I’m trying to upend the reform. I am not,” Villio said.
Some legislators have been chipping away at the bipartisan Louisiana Justice Reinvestment Package of 2017. The law made significant changes in the sentencing laws, particularly in the calculations of how long a convicted felon would actually serve behind bars. The decrease in the number of inmates taxpayers have to house was put towards programs to help nonviolent criminals function better in society.
Many of those efforts have been turned aside or negotiated into changes that aren’t nearly as sweeping as originally proposed.
HB544 is one those bills that would change the 2017 revamp calculations that led to earlier release and keep those inmates in prison longer.
Current law provides that a person shall be eligible for parole once he or she has served 25% of the sentence. HB544 would extend parole eligibility to 65% of the sentence for offenders convicted of a fourth and subsequent nonviolent felony. In addition, the bill would change the rate that “good time,” which can lead to early release in return for good behavior. Current law calculates 13 days of “good time” for every seven days served in actual custody. HB544 would change that from one day off for every two served for fourth and subsequent nonviolent offenders.
“I don’t buy the argument that miniscule changes in recidivism rate is directly linked” to early releases, said Michael Cahoon, representing the Promise of Justice Initiative, a New Orleans-based criminal justice advocacy group.
The repeat nonviolent offenders – about 3,000 people are in prison on a fourth conviction – almost exclusively are drug crimes and addiction related crimes, Cahoon said.
Thomas Bickham, undersecretary for the Department of Corrections and Public Safety, said should the bill become law, the prisons will have to spend about $25 million more annually keeping those nonviolent offenders in prison longer.
The legislation was approved May 2 by the House on a 63-28 vote. With the action the Jud C committee took Tuesday, the full Senate could give final legislative approval in the next few days.
Voting to advance longer sentences for 4th nonviolent offenses (5): Committee Chair Franklin Foil, R-Baton Rouge; Sens Mark Abraham, R-Lake Charles; Beth Mizell, R-Franklinton; Rick Ward III, R-Port Allen; and Bodi White, R-Central.
Voting against HB544 (2): Sens Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge; and Gary Carter Jr., D-New Orleans.