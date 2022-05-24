A proposal that would allow adoptees in Louisiana to obtain a copy of their original birth certificate at the age of 24 advanced out of the Senate Judiciary A Committee on Tuesday.
Under existing law, adoptees are barred from viewing their original birth certificate – which includes the names of their birth mother and father – unless they go before a judge and offer a compelling reason to unseal the record.
State Rep. Charles Owen, a Leesville Republican and adoptee who last year tried – and failed – to obtain his own birth certificate, said the current set-up “keeps us as administrative wards of the state for our whole lives.”
House Bill 450, sponsored by Owen, would allow adoptees age 24 and up to obtain a copy of their birth certificate from the state register of vital records without having to petition the court.
Owen said the proposal is “about restoring the rights of grown people” adopted as children. But opponents, including some adoptees, argued that it infringes on the rights of birth mothers, who put their children up for adoption under the assumption of lifelong anonymity.
Lawmakers on the Senate panel wrestled with the measure, with some calling it the hardest decision of their tenure. After nearly two hours of testimony, they voted 4-2 to advance it to the full Senate for consideration.
Supporters of the measure argued that it’s unfair for the government to deny adoptees access to a record about them and their origins.
“This lack of equality robs us of our identity and continues to treat us as perpetual children without dignity or respect,” said Elise Bateman-Lewis, who was adopted in Louisiana.
Danny Martiny, who served more than two decades in the state House and Senate representing Jefferson Parish, told his former colleagues, “Everybody should have a right to know where they came from.”
When a child gets adopted in Louisiana, a new birth certificate is drawn up with the adopted parent’s information. The original certificate, with birth parents’ names, is then placed under seal. Getting a court to unseal that record often requires an adoptee to hire an attorney.
“Adoptees should not be forced to jump through costly hoops to get a document,” Kenny Tucker, an adoptee, told lawmakers. He said he got his certificate unsealed with the help of the law firm where he worked as a paralegal.
Jeanette Livingston, chair of the Louisiana Adoption Advisory Board, said she was “never promised anonymity” when she put her child up for adoption. “We love our children, and we want them to be treated as equals,” she added.
Senate President Page Cortez, a Lafayette Republican, joined the committee for much of the discussion and was struck by one birth mother’s suggestion that it’s a civil rights issue for adoptees. “I’m sort of thinking that she’s right,” he said.
Louisiana’s adoption records weren’t always off-limits. In 1977, the state Legislature passed its closed adoption law, putting adoptee’s birth certificates under seal.
The law was changed to protect adoptees – not their birth parents – from the social stigma of being labeled a “bastard” or exposing their adopted parents as infertile, according to a letter from University of Baltimore Law Professor Elizabeth Samuels.
But Teri Casso, executive director of the St. Elizabeth Foundation and an opponent of HB450, said that “privacy was implied” for birth mothers under that law. She argued that unsealing the records should only be done with the consent of the birth mother.
Some lawmakers worried that passing the measure could encourage more women to seek out abortions instead of giving up their children to adoption.
“What if it gives pause to just one mother? That’s what concerns me,” said state Sen. Jeremy Stine, a Lake Charles Republican who voted against the measure.
David Scotton, an adoptee and attorney, said the measure is disrespectful to birth mothers who chose adoption. As an adoptee, he took issue with how supporters characterized the bill.
“I’ve heard so many offensive things here today. I don’t consider myself an administrative ward of the state,” Scotton said. “Me not having my original birth certificate is not a violation of my civil rights.”
Gene Mills, head of the Louisiana Family Forum, said the measure throws birth mothers “under the bus,” and said his group would only support the measure if birth mothers got a say in whether birth certificates are released.
However, supporters noted that with the advent of genetic testing and ancestry tools like 23andMe and Ancestry.com, adoptees can already locate their biological family members. Lewis said that through that route “everyone and your brother will find out” about the adoption.
“This is the 21st century,” said state Sen. Heather Cloud, a Turkey Creek Republican who supported the bill. “With ancestry and DNA evidence, that is an uncontrollable scenario … When someone does that DNA search, you lose all control of the situation.”
HB450 instead allows two adults – an adoptee and birth parent – to have a one-on-one conversation, without involving the entire family tree, Lewis said.