Legislation that would make kindergarten mandatory in Louisiana cleared its first hurdle Wednesday when the Senate Education Committee approved it 5-1.

The measure, Senate Bill 10, next faces action in the full Senate and enjoys the support of superintendents, teachers, early childhood advocates, school boards and others.

"Any message the state can send to parents on the importance of early childhood education is important," said Sarah Vandergriff, legal and policy director for the Louisiana Association of Public Charter Schools, which backs the legislation.

"It is that first building block," Vandergriff said of kindergarten.

Existing state law requires school districts to offer kindergarten but enrollment is not required. Children are required to attend school starting at the age of 7.

SB10 would require children who turn five years old by Sept. 30 to attend kindergarten starting with the 2022-23 school year. The sponsor is Senate Education Committee Chairman Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge.

Fields said studies show children who skip kindergarten do not fare as well in the first grade.

Vandergriff said she routinely sits in education meetings where the message is children need to be in a learning setting by the age of three.

Sen. Katrina Jackson, D-Monroe and vice-chairwoman of the committee, said keeping children out of kindergarten carries long-term consequences.

"At some point that child will feel like an outsider," Jackson said. "That is why I am very supportive of this bill."

Advocates for homeschooling and the Louisiana Family Forum urged the committee to reject the proposal.

Jessie Leger, director of legislative affairs for Homeschool Louisiana, said the state's 2009 children's code says education and religious training are decisions for parents.

"We think it needs to stay with parents as optional," Leger said of kindergarten.

She said that, in some cases, children who are five-years-old "should be outside digging dirt" rather than in school five days per week.

"Some of them just aren't ready for that," Leger said. "Just like children walk and talk and sit up at different ages."

"It is just another government overreach, which we are not super happy with," she said of the bill.

Fields added an amendment to the bill that would allow homeschoolers to meet the kindergarten requirement at home.

Dale Hoffpauir, chief operating officer for the Louisiana Family Forum, said his group opposes the measure.

"Parents should make the decision and the role of the state and government is limited," he said.

The Family Forum says it advocates for traditional family values.

Sen. Beth Mizell, R-Franklinton, cast the lone "no" vote on the committee.

"I am a big proponent of expanding early childhood (education)," Mizell said. "It is voluntary. It is not mandatory."

She added, "I never went to kindergarten. I didn't know I was missing anything."

Groups that endorsed the measure include the Louisiana Federation of Teachers, Stand for Children, Louisiana School Boards Association, Child Care Association of Louisiana and the Council for a Better Louisiana.

The new rules would affect about 2,800 children, officials said.

More than 54,000 students were enrolled in kindergarten in Louisiana in 2020, according to the state Department of Education.

Bills like the Fields' measure have been tried and failed before, including 2012, 2008 and 2005.

Voting "yes" on the bill were Sens. Jackson; Mark Abraham, R-Lake Charles; Bodi White, R-Central; Kirk Talbot, R-River Ridge and Robert Mills, R-Minden.