The Louisiana Senate voted along party lines Tuesday to advance a congressional map that maintains the status quo of a single majority-Black district, despite repeated threats from civil rights groups that the plan will result in costly and time-consuming litigation.
The vote came moments after the Republican chair of the Senate’s map-drawing committee revealed that a law firm – hired by the Legislature, unbeknownst to Democrats – had provided her with private legal advice on redistricting.
During a tense back-and-forth exchange, state Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, the sponsor of Senate Bill 5, disclosed that she had discussed Voting Rights Act compliance with an attorney at BakerHostetler, though she initially resisted revealing the attorney's name.
“Mind telling me his or her name?” asked state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, D-New Orleans.
“Would you like to ask a question about the bill?” Hewitt responded. "Why does it matter?"
“I am asking about the bill. There’s a process in redistricting and when lawyers get hired and are paid for by the state of Louisiana then I’m entitled to the same advice,” Peterson said. “Why am I only finding out her name today? And why haven’t I had access to her?”
After the exchange, Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, told lawmakers that he had contracted with a law firm, alongside House Speaker Clay Schexnayder. He didn't name the firm Tuesday, though he told the Louisiana Illuminator on Saturday that BakerHostetler had been hired.
"There has been zero public money spent on the law firm," Cortez added.
The revelation led Sen. Ed Price, D-Gonzales, to ask that the vote on the congressional maps be delayed until a public records request could be processed showing the communications between Hewitt and the BakerHostetler attorney, Kate McKnight.
Cortez assured lawmakers that when information "becomes available" from the law firm, "it would be made available to all members of the Senate." Hewitt earlier said that she hadn't received a final report from the attorneys.
The Advocate | The Times-Picayune submitted a public records request for a copy of the contract on Friday and is awaiting a response.
The Senate ultimately voted 27-12 to approve Senate Bill 5, sending the proposal across the State Capitol to the House of Representatives for consideration. The legislation maintains much of the existing boundaries for Louisiana's six congressional districts, with Black voters comprising a majority in District 2, stretching from New Orleans East to north Baton Rouge.
Before it was approved, state Sen. Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge, offered a sweeping amendment that would have redrawn the districts to include a second majority-Black district. The proposal targeted the majority-White District 5, currently held by U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow, R-Start.
"If you wish to create a majority-minority district, you can," Fields said.
The amendment was voted down along party lines.
Under questioning, Hewitt said she looked at creating a second majority-Black congressional district but couldn't remember what part of the state it it was located, adding that the draft maps were likely destroyed.
With 33% of the state identifying as Black, civil rights groups have argued that a map that doesn’t create a second majority-Black congressional district would violate Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, which requires minority voters be given an equal opportunity to elect candidates of their choice.
Hewitt argued Tuesday that a map with two majority-Black districts would backfire for minority voters, even as her Black colleagues disagreed and pushed for their approval. She's previously argued that a district needs a Black voting age population of at least 58% to ensure that Black voters can elect a candidate of their choice.
The proposal from Fields included two districts where Black voters made up 51.4% and 52.3% of voters.
Civil rights groups have said Hewitt’s “racial benchmark” is misinformed and said a more complicated analysis is needed to determine whether Black-preferred candidates will succeed in a given map. They conducted their own analysis and are confident that Black-preferred candidates would succeed.
Asked by a colleague whether the Legislature had conducted such an analysis, Hewitt said BakerHostetler has consultants working on it, but said she's been told there isn't enough data available to reach a conclusion.
"What the 5th Circuit (Court of Appeals) has said, is if there’s uncertainty in the data, it falls to the map drawers," Hewitt added.
Voting FOR congressional redistricting that includes only one majority-Black district (27): President Cortez, Sens Abraham, Allain, Bernard, Cathey, Cloud, Connick, Fesi, Foil, Henry, Hensgens, Hewitt, Lambert, McMath, Milligan, F. Mills, R. Mills, Mizell, Morris, Peacock, Pope, Reese, Stine, Talbot, Ward, White and Womack.
Voting AGAINST SB5 (12): Sens Barrow, Boudreaux, Bouie, Carter, Fields, Harris, Jackson, Luneau, Peterson, Price, Smith and Tarver.