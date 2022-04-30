Debate over a bill that would have allowed doctors to test mothers for illegal drugs during childbirth has brought much-needed attention to a problem that is quietly a leading cause of pregnancy-associated deaths, lawmakers and advocates say.
The Louisiana Pregnancy-Associated Mortality Review reported accidental overdose was the leading cause of pregnancy-associated deaths in 2018. And in 2020, there were 330 hospital admissions for Louisiana infants born with Neonatal Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome, according to the most recent data from the Department of Health.
The bill's proponents say Senate Bill 60 would allow physicians to drug test mothers so they could more effectively provide care for the mom and the baby. But some opponents argued that could intimidate women from getting critical medical care.
The bill's sponsor, Sen. Stewart Cathey Jr., R-Monroe, voluntarily postponed the bill. But legislators said they plan to launch a study of the problem.
'We know the population that's being hurt.'
During testimony over the bill, both proponents and opponents said there are not nearly enough resources for pregnant women battling addiction.
"This is the problem that we have with healthcare in the state," said Sen. Gerald Boudreaux, D-Lafayette. "We know what the issues are but we can’t get that information to the people. We know the population that’s being hurt. How do we get to those people?"
In postponing the bill, Cathey told the Senate Committee on Health and Welfare on Wednesday that he isn't "big on studies" but would be interested in finding solutions if members of the Louisiana Department of Health, Department of Children and Family Services and those most affected in outlying parishes came together.
To help women in these circumstances, experts say reaching them during the pregnancy is ideal for both the mom and baby's health.
"When we are looking at finding opportunities to help moms who are suffering from the disease of substance use disorder and looking at that in labor, we are too late to produce overall substantive outcomes for moms in this situation," said Frankie Robertson, who represents The March of Dimes.
Few options
But resources are scarce, according to Lonnie Granier, who works in the substance use treatment community.
Specialized in-patient programs for pregnant women and mothers experiencing substance abuse have closed their doors in recent years, he said, slashing the number of beds available by half throughout the state.
Out-patient options like the Woman's Hospital GRACE Program, which shepherds addicted women through and after their pregnancy by directing them to community resources, exist in the greater Baton Rouge area. But for women who live in more rural parts of the state, their resources are extremely limited, lawmakers say.
“There’s a Louisiana outside of New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette. Those are oftentimes the groups of people that are overlooked and discounted," said Cathey. "But there are a lot of people in West Carroll Parish, East Carroll Parish, Lincoln Parish, Union Parish and Grant parish who don’t have that access."
Even for those who live in urban centers, help can be difficult to come by.
When one Baton Rouge woman's daughter became pregnant while addicted to opioids, she did everything she could to get her daughter the right resources. Unable to locate an in-patient facility with availability, her out-patient option failed after her daughter disappeared — until she showed up at the hospital in labor.
The baby tested positive for opioids at birth. At 60 years old, the woman, who declined be named for fear of stigmatizing her family, is now raising her granddaughter while her daughter still struggles with opioid use.
"My daughter did want help at the end," she said. "She called and called. And I called and called. And there’s just not that many treatment facilities that will take pregnant women."