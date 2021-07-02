Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed a bill that would gradually boost state aid for roads and bridges by $300 million per year.

The measure, House Bill 514, won lopsided approval in the final minutes of the 2021 regular legislative session after days of behind-the-scenes negotiations.

Speaker Pro Tem Tanner Magee, R-Houma, said he was notified Friday morning the governor signed his bill, which started as a tax on medical marijuana but was transformed in the waning days of session into a sweeping infrastructure bill. The governor's office confirmed he signed the bill.

Backers called the legislation a historic breakthrough, and they noted it would be the biggest state investment in transportation since 1984.

They said it would pave the way for construction of a new, $1 billion plus bridge across the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge and other major projects in New Orleans and elsewhere.

The bill cleared the House 87-13 and the Senate 37-0.

Edwards had reservations throughout the debate, and he never got behind the measure publicly despite a series of private meetings with the sponsors of the bill -- Sen. Rick Ward III, R-Port Allen, Magee and other legislative leaders.

In his post session press conference, Edwards said while he is a longtime supporter of road and bridge improvements he was also worried that the measure could lead to state budget problems.

The bill would increase funding for roads and bridges by gradually moving 60% of sales tax revenue collected on the sale of cars and trucks from Louisiana's general fund.

The governor noted that the transfer, combined with the 2025 expiration of a 0.045% sales tax that generates $500 million per year, could cause a funding shortage for state services of $800 million.

But Edwards signed the bill ahead of what is expected to be a historic session by the Legislature to try to override his vetoes of other controversial bills, especially a proposal to bar transgender athletes from competing in girls' and women's sports.

Magee said Edwards was boxed in on the roads bill, which is likely the only House bill that would prompt an override attempt. The transgender bill and another to allow permitless carry of guns are Senate bills. Magee noted some Democrats who represent areas west of Baton Rouge may be compelled to override his veto of the roads bill given its implications on a new Mississippi River bridge.

If lawmakers do agree to a veto session, they will return to Baton Rouge later this month with Republicans eyeing an override of the transgender bill, which has stirred up a passionate debate.

"I think it’s kind of obvious where the game is gonna be," Magee said. "Some of these rural Democrats whose districts overwhelmingly support these bills, will they stick with the governor?”

Ward and others said they added provisions to the roads and bridges bill to prevent any future budget messes.

Under the measure, the transfer of sales tax revenue to the state's key transportation fund would be limited to $150 million per year in case of a dire financial outlook.

The bill also says a maximum of $150 million of the transfer per year could be tied up in bonds and other borrowing costs, another step aimed at heading off future state budget problems.

In theory the bill passed by margins that could make a veto override feasible -- 26 in the Senate and 70 in the House.

However, the political dynamics change in any push to enact a law over the governor's objections.

Only two overrides have taken place in state history, and none since 1993.

Check back with The Advocate for more details.