State Sen. Ronnie S. Johns, R-Lake Charles, was named Friday by the governor to chair of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.
The board regulates gambling in the state and is in the midst of developing the rules that will allow adults later this year to use their smart phones or visit casinos to wager on sporting events in Louisiana.
Johns, 71, has three Las Vegas-style casinos in his district near the Texas border and has been a leading voice in the Legislature on gambling issues.
He has been a leading contender for the post since the previous chair, Mike Noel, stepped down. Noel, a former state trooper, resigned in June on the same day he was likely to face questions from a legislative committee about actions he took as State Police commander in 2019 after the brutal death of Ronald Greene at the hands of state troopers.
Johns also will have to be confirmed by the state Senate. Though popular with his colleagues several conservative groups, including the state Republican Party, blasted Johns for skipping veto override session, which ended Wednesday after just two days with the GOP majority was unable to overturn a single veto by Edwards. Johns had major orthopedic surgery and was under doctors’ orders to stay at home, leaving the Republican majority in the Senate with no wiggle room to overcome the governor’s vetoes.
Staffers with the Attorney General, the State Police and the Gaming Control Board are working on the rules necessary for allowing people to wager on football, basketball, and baseball games as well as other sporting events.
Under the newly passed law, the state’s 20 established casinos on land, over water and at racetracks get first dibs on the 20 licenses for sports betting. Once the 20 applications are vetted and licensed, each of those licensed will be able to contract two providers to handle wagering over smart phones in the 55 parishes that voted to allow sports betting.
With the chair in place, the Gaming Control Board will have to approve the new rules.
