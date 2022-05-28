Throughout his nearly 20 years in political office, state Sen. Bodi White has called himself a conservative who champions smaller government.
But that hasn’t kept White, R-Central, from stuffing next year’s state budget with millions of dollars of pet projects for his district.
From his powerful perch as the Senate Finance Committee chair, White directed $500,000 to the Central Police Department and $1.1 million to the Central Athletic Foundation without providing any details on how the money would be spent. He directed nearly $2 million to the Baton Rouge Police Department for “operational expenses” and $1 million for “expenses” to the St. George Transition District – which doesn’t yet exist and may never exist.
Although easily the biggest spender, White is only one of dozens of legislators who have authorized state dollars for local spending projects that received little public vetting and that serve as rewards for legislators in good standing with the Republican leadership. How much each legislator spent is not clear.
In all, lawmakers spent $105 million in hometown projects in House Bill 592. That is almost certainly a record amount – the amount was $25 million two years ago – and comes in a year that the state treasury is flush. HB592 was known inside the State Capitol this year as the “supplemental budget bill” because it consisted of money that had become available but had not been allocated.
In some cases, parish police departments are getting money to buy new radios and body cameras, while firefighters are getting new equipment, including fire trucks.
But legislators are also sending $750,000 to St. Charles Parish to build a public splash park, $170,000 to three churches in St. Martin Parish, $5,000 to the Woodmere Civic Association in Jefferson Parish and nearly $600,000 to upgrade a public golf course in Shreveport.
“I completely understand why they have these pork projects,” said Steven Procopio, president of the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana. “You’re delivering something that’s good for your community. But it’s about using political influence to get as much for your constituents as possible. They could put money into the early childhood education trust fund or paying down retirement debt. All of this would make budgeting easier in the future.”
HB592 is now before Gov. John Bel Edwards, who has to decide whether to approve the bill in the coming week. He also has the power to strike out individual spending projects through the line-item veto.
Republican lawmakers passed the three main spending bills earlier than usual to give themselves time to try to override any line-item vetoes by the Democratic governor before they adjourn the annual legislative session on June 6. Those bills are HB592, House Bill 1, which directs how the state will spend $39 billion in state and federal money on day-to-day operations, and House Bill 2, which consists of $8.7 billion in state and federal money for construction projects.
In past years, Edwards has used the line-item veto sparingly when it came to killing individual spending projects.
The spending contained in HB592, HB1 and HB2 begins on July 1, the start of the new fiscal year.
This has been a good year to be a lawmaker in Louisiana who wants to dole out money. The state is flush with money thanks to the federal spending programs approved by President Joe Biden and the Democratic-majority Congress, along with a broader economic rebound from the early days of the pandemic.
Procopio and other analysts say legislators appropriated much of the one-time windfall of $3 billion responsibly. They are spending $200 million on a new bridge over the Calcasieu River in Lake Charles, $200 million to extend I-49 south of Lafayette, $450 million to upgrade water and sewer systems around the state, $400 million to pay a post-Hurricane Katrina debt to the federal government for strengthening the New Orleans-area levee system and $300 million to build a new bridge over the Mississippi River near Baton Rouge (Edwards sought $500 million).
Lawmakers have been touting HB1 because it included a $1,500 annual pay raise for K-12 public school teachers, a $750 pay hike for school support workers, a 3% pay raise for state higher education faculty and increases in the starting wages for prison guards and child welfare workers.
Putting pet projects in the supplemental budget bill is an annual exercise, the only question is how much money will be available each year.
It’s normally a secretive process that gives legislative leaders extra sway over members because of the competition to land state money for a local museum, festival, police department and the like that will win praise in their districts. Legislators seen as ineffective by local officials in bringing state money home are likely to face a challenger when they’re next on the ballot.
“I believe pet projects are what make the world go around at the Capitol, unfortunately,” said former state Rep. Jerome “Dee” Richard, an independent from Thibodaux who was critical of the process during his legislative career. “The body doesn’t normally discuss the merits of a pet project as they are too numerous.”
Good-government advocates say local governments should finance the local projects with local dollars, perhaps by raising sales or property taxes or by cutting spending on other programs.
To be sure, what to some legislators is a wasteful project is seen as a much-needed improvement by lawmakers who succeed in getting theirs into the supplemental budget bill.
But certain projects do elicit widespread disdain.
“There are no splash pads. There are no baseball parks. There are no golf courses. This is about roads, ports, airports, bridges. And that was always my number one obligation,” Rep. Stuart Bishop, R-Lafayette, said after he oversaw the drafting of the construction budget, HB2, as chair of the House Ways and Means Committee.
Sen. White and Rep. Jerome Zeringue, R-Houma, White’s counterpart in the House as chair of the Appropriations Committee, had a different philosophy as they prepared the supplemental budget bill, working closely with Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales.
White did not respond to three interview requests. In the past, he has touted his ability to secure money for infrastructure projects, even as he says he favors less government and lower taxes.
Cortez and his Republican lieutenants work closely with Democrats on budget bills and allow each senator, Republican and Democrat alike, to fund their priority requests, roughly on an equal basis.
Cortez said lawmakers believe it’s fair for them to bring state tax dollars home.
“I don’t dictate to senators what’s the most important thing in their district,” he said in an interview. “They come to me and say, ‘This is important to me.’”
This meant that Sen. Gary Smith, D-Norco, secured $750,000 for the planned splash park in his district. Smith noted that St. Charles Parish has big needs since it is still recovering from Hurricane Ida last year.
The splash park, he said, would be “for the citizens who don’t have places to go in the heat of the summer.”
Smith couldn’t identify the location.
St. Charles Parish President Matthew Jewell said it will be in Luling in the shadow of the Hale Boggs Bridge on the parish’s west bank and will include extra parking for the Edward A. Dufresne Community Center and a walking trail.
Jewell said St. Charles Parish will provide at least $750,000 for the project, with a scheduled opening date next year.
Sen. Greg Tarver, D-Shreveport, secured nearly $600,000 for the Jerry Tim Brooks Golf Course in his district.
Tarver described it as a place that has traditionally been popular with Black golfers.
“It needs repairs badly,” he said, adding that he also directed state money for the towns of Vivian and Oil City in his district.
Sen. Fred Mills, R-Parks, and Sen. Brett Allain, R-Franklin, sent a total of $175,000 to the village of Loreauville in Iberia Parish for “operating expenses,” according to HB592.
The money will actually pay for a new sidewalk that will connect to a local elementary school, said Brad Clifton, Loreauville’s mayor.
“It’s a very needed project,” he said, adding, “At the end of the day, it’s really the job of the legislators to bring back money and help improve their districts.”
Mills said local governments and entities inundate him with spending requests each year. He tries to distribute the money “fairly,” he said.
This year, with all the available cash, “So many have been calling me asking, ‘Did I get my money? Did I get my money?’ I feel like Santa Claus, but I don’t have enough presents for everybody.”
Sen. Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge, directed $1.5 million to the Louisiana Leadership Institute “for operations.”
Fields said he created the nonprofit in 1993 when he served in Congress.
“It’s an after-school program that serves kids in East Baton Rouge and surrounding parishes,” Fields said. “It offers after-school tutorial programs, a music program and an athletic program. They have a computer science program, and the board of directors has approved a capital improvement for an outdoor fitness program. I’m very, very proud of it (the institute.)”
Mary Olive Pierson, a Baton Rouge attorney, criticized the money White is sending to the St. George Transition District, which is supposed to ease the creation of the break-away city in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Pierson is representing East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Metro Council leader LaMont Cole, who have filed a lawsuit to block the incorporation of St. George.
“They don’t need the money now,” Pierson said. “They don’t have any expenses and won’t have any until they’re an entity.”
Asked about the spending for a different news story, White said, “Tell her to do the lawyering and I will do the appropriating.”
Rep. Zeringue said about $70 million in the supplemental bill was added by the Senate, while the House accounted for about $35 million of projects.
“Public dollars have to be used for a public purpose,” he said. “The legislators have to defend the need. We rely on the legislators to identify the specific needs in their districts.”
The definition of “public purpose,” Zeringue allowed, “can be somewhat broad.”
For Rep. Mike Huval, that was putting a total of $170,000 into three churches in his district, including St. Joseph Catholic Church in Parks, where he was baptized and served as an altar boy.
The $60,000 for that church will create additional classrooms for catechism teaching, said Huval, R-Breaux Bridge. He does not have a specific purpose in mind for the $50,000 for St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Breaux Bridge. The St. Bernard Catholic Church in Breaux Bridge, a block from his home, will receive $60,000 to restore the brick façade.
“I feel like I should support my local church,” Huval said, adding, “I am a conservative. I’ve always run that way. But I’m also open-minded if there is something we can provide for our community.”
Huval said he is considering a run for mayor of Breaux Bridge this fall, as he faces term limits next year.
Asked whether he wants to spend the money to help his campaign, Huval said, “It’s the right thing to do. You don’t do something just for your personal ambition.”
Rep. Rodney Lyons, D-Marrero, directed $5,000 to the Woodmere Civic Association and $90,000 to the office of Jefferson Parish District Councilman Byron Lee. Lee did not return a phone call.
Lyons said the civic association would use the money for “litter abatement,” while Lee’s office would use it for “seniors, food banks and a youth center.”
Rep. Ray Garofalo, R-Chalmette, did not get any pet projects in the supplemental bill this year – and had one excised from last year’s – after getting in a political fight with Schexnayder that led the speaker to remove him as chairman of the Education Committee.
“I know the process,” Garofalo said. “If you’re in good with the speaker, you get money. If you’re not, you don’t. That’s politics. I get it. I’m a big boy. But it’s not fair.”