Republicans in the House called timeout mid-afternoon Thursday as a showdown loomed over a controversial bill that divided Louisiana’s powerful anti-abortion forces.

State Rep. Danny McCormick, R-Oil City, was insisting on holding a vote on House Bill 813, which would potentially lead to homicide charges for women who end pregnancies.

For McCormick, HB813 would provide necessary protections for the unborn.

But the state’s long-standing anti-abortion groups – Louisiana Right to Life, Louisiana Family Forum and the Louisiana Conference of Catholic Bishops – opposed the bill, saying state law already provided ample protection for the unborn.

They also saw HB813 as a distraction given that a leaked draft opinion indicates the U.S. Supreme Court is likely to overturn the landmark Roe v Wade decision that legalized abortions nationwide. That ruling would trigger a 2006 state law that would outlaw abortions in Louisiana.

As the Republican legislators went to meet privately on Thursday, many of them supported an effort by Rep. Alan Seabaugh, R-Shreveport, an ardent abortion opponent, to derail McCormick’s bill by amending it.

But other Republicans just wanted to vote to kill McCormick’s bill, either because they agreed with the traditional anti-abortion groups or because they were angry at McCormick for insisting on making them take a tough vote he was certain to lose.

When one Republican stood up in the caucus meeting to decry possibly charging women with murder, several women lawmakers applauded.

The House Democrats caucused separately. Most of them support abortion rights.

The scoop on state politics in your inbox Get the Louisiana politics insider details once a week from us. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

After an hour break, Republicans and Democrats returned to the House to resume business. McCormick’s bill came up several hours later.

+3 Louisiana women won't be charged with murder for abortions as House sidelines an abortion bill Legislators stripped the parts of a bill that could have sent women to prison for terminating a pregnancy or taking the wrong birth control, t…

“It provides equal protection,” he told his colleagues, saying it was time that unborn babies had the same rights as born babies. Supporters filling the House gallery looked on intently.

Then Seabaugh offered his amendment, which would gut HB813 by replacing it with another bill that would clarify the state’s anti-abortion laws given the likely demise of Roe v Wade. HB813, Seabaugh said, was unconstitutional and would have no practical effect because of its flaws.

There was little debate. Everyone knew how they would vote.

The House adopted Seabaugh’s amendment on a near party-line vote, 65-26, with Republicans in support and Democrats against; 14 representatives, an unusually high number, missed the vote.

Rep. Francis Thompson, of Delhi, was the only Democrat who voted for Seabaugh’s amendment. Rep. Beryl Amedée, of Gray, was the only Republican who voted with McCormick against the amendment.

“I like the premise of giving the unborn the same rights and dignity of those already born,” Amedée said in an interview Friday, adding that she received conflicting interpretations about HB813’s effect. “If it was not a perfect bill, we often pass things that are not perfect. My yes vote was let’s keep the conversation going. It’s past due.”