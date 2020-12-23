Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has joined another legal effort out of state, filing a brief with 15 other states supporting the National Rifle Association in a legal battle with the state of New York.
Landry, a Republican, joined GOP attorneys general in several other states, including Texas and Mississippi, in joining a suit filed by the NRA against New York Attorney General Letitia James. It was led by Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.
The suit is in response to a separate lawsuit filed by James against the NRA that seeks to dissolve the gun group, claiming the leaders of the organization spent millions of dollars on illegal lavish trips and other improper expenditures.
The Republican attorneys general filed an amicus brief that claims James “targeted the NRA because she disagrees with its political speech and zealous defense of the Second Amendment.”
“The New York Attorney General’s actions threaten the civil rights of five million NRA members - including citizens of Louisiana,” Landry said in a statement. I am proud to fight back against this partisan attack on the First and Fourteenth Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens who respect the constitutional right to keep and bear arms.”
James told the Washington Post the effort will have no impact on her legal effort to shut down the NRA, saying “the NRA has been a breeding ground of fraud, abuse and brazen illegality. Simply put, the rot runs deep, which is why our lawsuit to dissolve the organization will continue undeterred.”
James’ suit accuses Wayne LaPierre, CEO of the NRA, of spending millions of dollars on improper lavish trips and accepting gifts including a 107-foot yacht from vendors, among other things, according to the Associated Press.
Landry has waded into several national political fights. After President Donald Trump lost re-election this fall to President-elect Joe Biden, Landry joined Republican attorneys general in Texas and other states in seeking to overturn the results. That effort failed.
In a news release, Landry said regulations on nonprofits and other charitable organizations, while “essential” to protecting the public, “should never be used to attack a government official’s political opponents.”
Other suits joined or filed by Landry recently include a multi-state lawsuit against Facebook for operating as an alleged illegal monopoly; a similar suit against Google; and an effort to overturn the Affordable Care Act.