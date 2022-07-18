Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ position against abortion caused him to be uninvited as the guest of honor at the Walloon holiday in Belgium, according to the Brussel Times.
“It is inconceivable for Wallonia to grant the title of guest of honor to a State that does not respect what we consider to be fundamental law. And abortion is a fundamental right,” Wallonia’s Minister-President Elio Di Rupo tweeted and told Belgium’s national newspaper.
Fête de la Wallonie commemorates when the southern region of Belgium, where Walloon is located, declared independence from the Dutch and eventually joined Belgium. This year the celebration is on Sept. 18.
Louisiana had been chosen in 2020 but the annual festival was put off because of the COVID pandemic until September.
Walloon is the French-speaking section of Belgium, one of the three languages – including German and Dutch – spoken in the European nation. Edwards was chosen as the nation’s special guest because about 350,000 Louisiana residents still speak French.
The Brussel Times said Di Rupo stressed that the invitation was withdrawn because of Louisiana’s law that would force women to carry unwanted pregnancies to term, even if they are the result of rape or incest. A Democrat, Edwards is against abortion and signed the legislation that limited access to most abortions in this state.
Di Rupo is the former prime minister of Belgium and is now political head of a section that takes about half of the country of Belgium.
Shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court in late June removed the constitutional right to abortion, protestors rallied against the decision in Brussels, the capitol of Belgium. Similarly, demonstrations took place outside U.S. embassies in Dublin, London, and other European capitals.
Women in Belgium and most European countries can have an abortion up to the 12th week of pregnancy.
Edwards office did not respond to a request for comment.