Arguments over Gov. John Bel Edwards' proposal to spend $500 million for a new bridge across the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge escalated Monday, with a key House committee watering down the proposal and one of Edwards' key lieutenants arguing the money is crucial for landing federal aid and private partners.

"Today Louisiana is awash in onetime money," Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne told the Press Club of Baton Rouge.

"The stars are aligned to make that kind of monetary investment a reality," Dardenne said.

But the powerful House Appropriations Committee has other ideas. The committee voted to set aside $100 million of the $500 million for road preservation statewide, and designate the other $400 million for major work across Louisiana, not just the bridge.

Even the name of the fund makes clear it is not aimed at one project – the Revitalizing and Developing Infrastructure in all of Louisiana Fund, or RADIAL fund.

"There are discussions going on right now with the Senate," House Appropriations Committee Chairman Jerome "Zee" Zeringue, R-Houma said. "At this point where the fund will be allocated, it is still being discussed."

The money is part of House Bill 406, which may be debated in the full House on Thursday.

Zeringue is among a host of House and Senate leaders who have questioned Edwards' bridge proposal, which the governor has called a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity amid the state's roughly $3 billion in extra revenue.

Key lawmakers have questioned the wisdom of "parking" $500 million for work that is five years or more away, especially since state leaders have not settled on a site for the new structure.

Dardenne said the $500 million was carefully selected since it represents 20% of a possible $2.5 billion price-tag, including the bridge and access points on La. Hwy. 1 on the west side and La. Hwy. 30 on the east side.

He said the allocation would also send a strong signal to federal officials when leaders of the state Department of Transportation and Development apply for federal grants that could help trim costs to taxpayers.

"It will be used as a sum certain to say to the federal government, here is a local match that the state is putting up in order to secure the federal grants," Dardenne said.

DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson envisions the state teaming up with private firms – called a public-private partnership – to help finance the work in exchange for the private company getting a long-term revenue stream, which would likely be from toll revenue.

"It enables the department to proceed with credibility as it seeks third party developers to enter into public-private partnerships," Dardenne said.

The current bridge near Port Allen opened in 1968 at a cost of $46 million.

It is used by about 150,000 cars and trucks daily, is the source of regular backups and even complaints from coast-to-coast travelers as a notorious chokepoint.

Officials have narrowed the list of possible sites to 10, from about five miles south of the current bridge to about five miles north of the Sunshine Bridge in Ascension Parish.

The aim is to trim that list to three in May and settle on a site in 2024.

Dardenne said mandatory environmental and other costly reviews have to move ahead to comply with federal rules.

"We cannot afford the luxury of waiting right now," he said.

The proposal is backed by the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, BRAC, and a wide range of other groups.

A group called Put Louisiana First, which is led by former Board of Regents Chairman Richard Lipsey, noted that it also has the support of area parish leaders, the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry and others.

"There is no reason the full $500M should not be set aside," Put Louisiana First said in a tweet Monday.

Dardenne downplayed criticism by BRAC that some top lawmakers are trying to have it both ways – claiming to back the bridge while finding fault with spending plans.

"I think a majority of the members recognize the need," Dardenne said. "I think we are going to be talking about how much is enough."