Gov. John Bel Edwards is convening several of the state’s top officials Monday to discuss preparations for the coronavirus in the first meeting about the virus for the Unified Command Group, an emergency response body led by the governor.
The Unified Command Group, composed of cabinet leaders and other top state officials, is typically convened to respond to disasters like hurricanes and storms, as well as cyberattacks and other emergencies.
While Louisiana does not currently have a confirmed case of coronavirus, the governor’s office is convening the group to make sure state leaders are on the same page on preparing for the virus, said Edwards spokeswoman Christina Stephens. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control said this week the virus, which has more than 82,000 confirmed cases globally, mostly in China, will inevitably spread to the U.S.
“We are getting together the Unified Command Group to discuss planning and to make sure everyone is communicating and coordinating appropriately,” Stephens said.
Stephens added the governor has received several briefings on the coronavirus, including a meeting about the virus at the White House when he was in Washington, D.C. for the National Governors Association meeting recently.
After the UCG meeting Monday, the governor is expected to brief reporters on the state’s preparations for the coronavirus at the Press Club of Baton Rouge, where he is also set to lay out his legislative agenda.
The Louisiana Department of Health is advising people to get a flu vaccine, cover your cough, stay home if you’re sick and wash your hands. LDH said the current risk to the public is low.