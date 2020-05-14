For the second day in a row, the state Senate voted Thursday to allow individual parishes to decide whether to legalize sport wagering.
The vote was 23-9 and the proposal, Senate Bill 378, next faces action in the House.
On Wednesday the Senate approved an identical bill by Sen. Cameron Henry, R-Metairie.
Sen. Ronnie Johns, R-Lake Charles, sponsor of the latest measure, said his plan will serve as a backup in case Henry's legislation encounters problems.
The session ends June 1.
Even if parishes back wagering Nov. 3 the Legislature would need to take action next year on regulations and taxation before any betting begins.
In other action, the Senate voted 28-6 for a bill touted as a way to curb deceptive advertising by attorneys.
The proposal, Senate Bill 395, would classify misleading or deceptive advertising as "any communication that states or infers that a person actually received an amount of money that they did not actually receive."
It would apply to print media, billboards, radio and television ads.
"We need to do something with advertising and it needs to be truthful and transparent," Sen. Heather Cloud, R-Turkey Creek and sponsor of the bill told the Senate.
Cloud said the legislation is backed by the Louisiana Bar Association.
"If we don't take bold action and work together to do something about attorney advertising then I don't think anything will be done," she said.
Check back with The Advocate for more details.