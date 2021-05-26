Lawmakers in Louisiana laid the groundwork Wednesday for its once-in-a-decade redistricting process by adopting minimum criteria for drawing boundaries for seats in Congress, the Legislature and other state offices.
The non-binding resolution advanced from the Committee on House and Governmental Affairs establishes a blueprint of acceptable standards for slicing and dicing the latest detailed population data from the U.S. Census.
That data is expected to arrive in mid-August, at which point lawmakers will kick-off a so-called redistricting roadshow, with hearings across the state allowing the public to weigh in on potential maps.
Any map submitted for consideration must include contiguous districts and respect the state's political boundaries and natural geography to the extent possible, according to the document, House Concurrent Resolution 90. It also must comply with existing state and federal law.
Those boundaries -- which will also be drawn for seats on the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education as well as the Public Service Commission -- must also respect "communities of interest" and avoid unnecessarily dividing up communities.
"What happens sometimes when we do the lines is you have people directly across the street from one another with different representatives even though they all go to the same schools, the same churches and share the same interests for the community," said Rep. Sam Jenkins, a Shreveport Democrat, who added the language in an amendment.
Robert Travis Scott, the president of the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana, urged lawmakers to prioritize transparency in drawing districts by including maps and population breakdowns in its draft legislation that the public can easily understand. He pointed to the public documentation provided online in 2001 which included a jumble of precinct numbers.
Lawmakers launched a website Wednesday -- redist.legis.la.gov -- to track progress on redistricting. The Legislature is expected to meet in special session at the start of next year to finalize the maps.
Evan Bergeron, general counsel for Fair Districts Louisiana, said lawmakers should draw districts that are proportional to the party affiliation and racial make-up of the state. He suggested using a formula known as the efficiency gap, which helps measure the number of votes that are wasted due to gerrymandering.
A reference to requirements for redrawing Supreme Court districts was nixed from the bill. A separate measure working its way through the Legislature would ask voters to amend the Constitution to expand the number of seats on the state's high court while requiring redistricting every ten years. The court is currently exempt from such requirements and has only been redrawn once in 80 years.
The state's redistricting process, the first to occur since preclearance from the federal government was struck down, is sure to ignite court battles.
A lawsuit, filed in April by former Attorney General Eric Holder’s National Redistricting Action Fund, asks courts to draw the maps if the states can’t agree. Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, for instance, can throw out the maps drawn by the majority Republican Legislature — leading to a veto override that the GOP would likely lose, and then paralysis heading into the 2022 congressional elections. The Southern Coalition for Social Justice in Durham, North Carolina, a few weeks ago asked Edwards to make public what criteria would trigger his veto. Edwards asked to postpone that discussion until after the annual legislative session ends in June.