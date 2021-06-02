While major hurdles loom, Senate leaders are behind a late-session push that backers say would go a long way toward solving Louisiana's longstanding transportation problems, including construction of a new bridge across the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge.

"It would be huge," said Shawn Wilson, secretary for the state Department of Transportation and Development.

The measure, House Bill 514, won approval from the powerful Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday 7-4 and next faces a vote in the full Senate.

"Our roads are a disaster," said Senate Transportation Committee Chairman Rick Ward III, who is handling the House-passed bill in the Senate.

"I am ready to not be stuck in traffic," Ward told the panel in closing remarks.

The legislation started as a bill that would remove the sales tax exemption on therapeutic marijuana.

It now includes an amendment that would extend the state's 0.45% "temporary" sales tax and earmark the nearly $400 million per year for major transportation projects, including the Baton Rouge bridge, Interstate 49 between New Orleans and Lafayette and the widening of I-12 to the Mississippi state line.

The push faces multiple pitfalls, including arguments that the tax was sold to the public in 2018 as a short-term fix to state budget problems, and that the tax imposes a hardship on low-income citizens.

The fact the bill requires the support of two thirds of the Senate and House -- 26 and 70 respectively -- is another major barrier to final approval.

Others contend the move would simply extend an existing tax, not enact a new one, and that most taxpayers hardly notice the fraction of a penny they pay at the grocery store and other purchases.

"Right now it is not a vote for a new tax," Scott Kirkpatrick, executive director of the Capitol Region Industry for Sustainable Infrastructure, a longtime advocacy group that favors more state spending on roads and bridges.

"We have known for a long time we need a sizable, sustainable source of funding for transportation," Kirkpatrick said. "That is what this is."

"With that vote you make every major transportation project in the state happen," he said.

Louisiana has a $14 billion backlog of road and bridge needs, and sporadic efforts to tackle the issue have failed.

Rep. Jack McFarland, R-Jonesboro, earlier touted a bill that would boost the state gas tax by 10 per gallon initially -- $300 million per year -- and 22 cents eventually.

But McFarland dropped his effort before the session when it sparked criticism from Gov. John Bel Edwards and Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette.

The governor is said to be open to the push to extend the sales tax but has concerns about some of the details.

Ward's addition is backed by Cortez, former chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee, and Cortez sat through the meeting Wednesday when the measure was approved.

The vote to move the money to roads and bridges won Senate approval earlier 27-10 and will face a final vote in the next few days.

If approved it will head to the House.

House Speaker Pro Tem Tanner Magee, R-Houma, sponsor of the marijuana bill, said Tuesday he is willing to give backers time to round up votes for the transportation push before the Legislature adjourns on June 10 at 6 p.m.

Magee, Ward and Cortez were all key players in 2019 when the Legislature voted to re-direct money from the British Petroleum settlement to a handful of transportation projects, a nearly $700 million transfer that was the state's biggest investment in transportation in 30 years.

That money is part of the settlement from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon Gulf oil spill.

Ward's amendment would redirect the nearly $400 million in sales tax money to transportation starting in 2025.

Check back with The Advocate for more details.