The long-simmering and bitter fight over whether southeast East Baton Rouge Parish neighborhoods can create the new city of St. George will erupt this week when legislation on the issue gets its first hearing.
Senate Bill 63 would require all voters in East Baton Rouge Parish, not just those in the neighborhoods that would make up the new city to decide the point.
SB63 is tentatively set to be heard on Thursday in the Senate Local and Municipal Affairs Committee.
The panel’s chair is Sen. Yvonne Colomb, D-Baton Rouge and sponsor of the proposal.
The bill is backed by East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.
Broome said in March that all voters deserve a chance to cast ballots that would affect their future. Many of the assets of the new city were bought and paid for by other residents in the parish.
The measure has been criticized by state Sen. Dan Claitor, R-Baton Rouge, whose senatorial district includes most of St. George and state Rep. Rick Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge, who also represents much of St. George.
Claitor said earlier that it would be unfair to change the rules on election procedures in the middle of the debate.
The vote stems from an initiative petition by backers, who contend a new city is needed to ensure better public schools and other issues.
Opponents say the move would damage the parish economically.
The election is set for Oct. 12.