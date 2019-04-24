LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communication presented the Courage & Justice Award to The Advocate Tuesday for the Pulitzer-prize winning series ‘Tilting the Scales.’
The award recognizes the management, news and editorial staffs of The Advocate for their dedication to investigating and publishing the series.
The series shed light on Louisiana’s 120-year-old use of non-unanimous jury verdicts to convict defendants in felony trials. The Advocate’s reporting explored the 19th century Jim Crow roots of the split jury conviction policy and its contemporary judicial effects. The series utilized a database of about 1,000 cases to show that conviction by a split jury verdict was substantially more frequent for African American defendants compared to white defendants.
In November 2018, after the series was published, Louisiana voters approved a constitutional amendment to require unanimous agreement of jurors for felony convictions, making Louisiana criminal court procedure consistent with nearly every other state in the U.S. and federal courts.
The ‘Tilting the Scales’ series earned national journalism accolades, including a Pulitzer Prize for local reporting, a Pulitzer finalist nod for editorial writing and a George R. Polk Award in state reporting for the series.
“We commend the leadership of The Advocate for its investment in this important journalism, and we applaud the journalists who dedicated themselves to reporting on this issue in the service of justice,” said Martin Johnson, dean of the LSU Manship School.
The Courage & Justice Award is the Manship School’s premiere award recognizing heroic efforts in the pursuit of just causes and civic benefits that employ courage and ethics. The award comes with a $1,000 prize which is underwritten by Donna and Hans Sternberg.
Prior Courage & Justice Award winners include Concordia Sentinel editor Stanley Nelson (2011); WBRZ anchor and reporter Buddy “Bob” Johnson (2012); science education activist Zachary Kopplin (2014); and WAFB anchor Donna Britt (2017).