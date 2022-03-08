Federal grants to soften the impact of the COVID pandemic have helped Louisiana and 24 other states collect more taxes and revenues than they anticipated, according to a nationwide survey by the National Conference of State Legislatures released Monday.

“The federal stimulus has acted to boost the economy. Without it, it’s hard to say that our economy would have rebounded,” Alan Boxberger, the Interim Fiscal Officer for the Louisiana Legislature, said Monday during an interview. "If the feds not stepped in when they did, we would have had to go in and make cuts (to services).”

Twenty-five states expect to exceed their forecasted revenues, and in many cases, those estimates have already been revised upwards since the beginning of the fiscal year, according to a survey of fiscal officers in 46 of the 50 states and the District of Columbia by Erica MacKellar of the Fiscal Affairs Program for the National Conference of State Legislatures, a Denver-based association that provides research and analysis for state lawmakers. Another 17 states are on track to meet their current general fund revenue projections for the current fiscal year.

In Louisiana, the revenue forecast was readjusted by about $1 billion, from $9.9 billion to $10.9 billion.

“What caused this major increase? It goes back to the two major revenue streams: the individual income tax and the general sales tax,” Manfred Dix, the state’s chief economist, testified Monday to the House Appropriations Committee.

Louisiana’s individual income tax collections increased unexpectedly by $570 million from $3.8 billion originally forecast to $4.3 billion. Sales tax collections increased about $498 million from $3.4 billion originally estimated to $3.9 billion.

About half the 50 states report higher than expected collections of general sales taxes and most of the rest are on target, according to the NCSL report.

“The economy was opening up and there was more activity going on. There was a significant influx of federal money and people started using it,” Dix said. “The music will not stop immediately.”

Federal government pitches in half of Louisiana's revenue; near top in U.S.

The NCSL report showed that unemployment rates are low and wages are higher, which contributed to the higher than estimated personal income tax collections.

The peak employment for Louisiana was in February 2020 when nearly 2 million people had jobs. Two months later the pandemic caused about 284,000 to lose their positions,.

Congress passed the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act, which then President Donald Trump signed into law in March 2020. A year later President Joe Biden signed into law the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Both programs were designed to keep the U.S. from spiraling into recession by distributing money to state and municipal governments but mostly to individuals.

“When money from the federal government started kicking in, households started to spend in purchases of goods that are covered by the state sales taxes as opposed to services that aren’t taxed,” said Legislative Fiscal Officer Boxberger.

Meanwhile, employment has been increasing and is now about 94% of the February 2020 peak. But workers in Louisiana now are, generally, being paid more and putting in more hours, he said.

“That has got us back to the trend line for personal income tax,” Boxberger said.

“It did stimulate the economy by addressing the deficiencies with the workforce,” House Appropriations Chair Jerome “Zee” Zeringue said Monday about the federal stimulus dollars.

The Houma Republican is the lawmaker whose name in on the state budget bill for the 2022-2023 fiscal year that begins July 1.