After a series of excessive-force incidents that left several Black motorists beaten, one dead, and four troopers facing criminal charges, Louisiana State Police Superintendent Lamar Davis told legislators Monday that the agency has "a lot of work to do."

“Once appointed as superintendent, we knew we were facing some challenges. And I will be honest with you, at the time of being appointed, I did not know how bad, how deep, how much,” said Davis, who was appointed the head of State Police on Oct. 30, 2020, with instructions to revamp the agency that has been under fire for the past two years.

“We need to make some vital and some critical changes,” Davis told the first meeting of the Senate Select Committee on State Police Oversight, which aims to develop recommendations for legislation that would reduce excessive-force incidents and improve mechanisms for oversight of troopers.

State Police fell under scrutiny after the 2019 beating death of Ronald Greene, a Black motorist, followed by an alleged cover-up.

Since then, the U.S. Justice Department began investigating and its interest broadened to other incidents. Greene’s death was among at least a dozen cases over the past decade in which troopers or their supervisors ignored or concealed evidence and impeded efforts to root out misconduct.

Since he was promoted, Davis initiated several internal and criminal investigations into use of excessive force, leading to four arrests within State Police ranks, along with changing procedures and protocols for handling allegations of misconduct.

But not all of Davis' moves have been without controversy. He disbanded a panel that was set up to investigate systemic abuses of Black motorists because he said he suspected members were releasing some of the bodycam videos.

Senate committee Chair Franklin Foil, a Baton Rouge Republican who recently retired as a U.S. Navy judge advocate general, said after the two-hour hearing that the first meeting was to familiarize the seven-member panel with how State Police managed excessive-force allegations.

“The process does seem complex,” Foil said. “It looks like some of the changes are good from an accountability standpoint.”

One of the most significant changes was Davis requiring each level of the chain of command from a trooper’s supervisor to himself, along with investigators, to review evidence and watch the video from bodycams, Foil said. “They obviously have had some issues in making sure people follow up,” he added.

The review will focus more on overall policies, rather than specific allegations of improper force, he said.

Foil said he plans to schedule a hearing for next Monday and take testimony from the public. He also wants to know how many excessive-force investigations have been launched and how many troopers have been administratively disciplined.

Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, named the committee of four Republicans and three Democrats with a goal of delivering a report by Oct. 31. Foil said he hopes to get a report ready prior to the Legislature returning in March for its regular session.

“The creation of this oversight committee came about at the request of Senate members in order to find out what the agency has learned over the last few years, what they have done to change their policies and what, if any, bills that may need to be filed in the upcoming session in order to improve our agency,” Cortez said.

Davis said he started with a top-to-bottom review conducted internally. He discontinued that review and went to find outside analysts to oversee the report. He hopes to sign the contract early next year and have a definitive report before the end of 2022.

With 924 troopers on staff, Davis said he needs 200 more to decrease the amount of work troopers have to do. “We are expecting them to do more with less,” he said.

On Sunday, State Police started its 100th cadet class, but Davis said because of budget cuts, new troopers are not being hired regularly. As a result, State Police is losing good recruits to other police forces because leadership cannot say with certainty when the next training class begins, he said.