Come August, most high schoolers in Louisiana will have to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or submit a written exemption to attend school, after an effort among lawmakers to reverse the rule by Gov. John Bel Edwards fell apart Wednesday.
The Democratic governor's decision last year to add the COVID-19 jab to the school shots list caused a stir among lawmakers, though at the time, they could do little more than ask Edwards to stand down. He didn't budge.
So, opponents tried a different strategy: a legislative resolution.
Authored by House Health & Welfare Committee Chair Larry Bagley, House Concurrent Resolution 3 would've repealed Edwards' rule in its entirety. It passed the House and needed only to win approval in the Senate to go into effect.
But following a tense hearing Wednesday, the Senate Health & Welfare Committee voted 4-3 to reject the resolution, keeping Edwards' rule alive.
Under that rule, students aged 16 and up, beginning in the fall, will have to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or submit an exemption to attend public schools, colleges and universities. Younger age groups would be added as the U.S. Food & Drug Administration expands full licensure.
Like all other vaccines on the state immunization schedule, parents and students can easily opt out of the requirement with either a letter from a medical provider or a simple signature in dissent.
Still, Bagley argued that most parents aren't aware of the opt-out provisions and suggested the rule was an attempt to "force" children to get vaccinated.
That assertion bothered several lawmakers on the committee. State Sen. Jay Luneau, D-Alexandria, said submitting an exemption isn't "too onerous" of a task. And state Sen. Gerald Boudreaux, D-Lafayette, waived a copy of the opt-out form.
Attorney General Jeff Landry, a Republican who filed a lawsuit over Edwards' rule, argued the requirement would "disenfranchise" minority and poor children in Louisiana, pointing to a state statute that requires those who receive Medicaid and other public assistance to show proof of vaccination.
But to enforce that statute, Louisiana would need to get a waiver from the federal government, which it never has, according to Stephen Russo, the general counsel at the Louisiana Department of Health.
"We cannot and do not force anybody, including those on Medicaid, to get the vaccine," said Aly Neel, an LDH spokesperson. "Everybody has the ability to opt out and it is very easy to do so."
Wednesday's hearing also featured testimony from a slew of anti-vaccine activists, as well as an appearance by Dr. Robert Malone, one of the nation's leading purveyors of COVID-19 vaccine misinformation.
At one point, the Senate committee's chair, state Sen. Fred Mills, R-Park, asked a speaker, "Stay with the facts, please. Stay with the facts."
Testifying against Bagley's resolution was Dr. Joseph Bocchini, Jr., a Shreveport-based pediatrician and infectious disease specialist, who said it's "very clear" that the rule "does not change a parent's right to choose which vaccines a child can get."
Bocchini noted that over 1,000 children have died from COVID-19 nationwide, including 21 in Louisiana, adding that the rule will save lives and help keep kids in school. He also refuted an earlier comment from Bagley that influenza is just as deadly as COVID-19.
State Sen. Patrick McMath, a Covington Republican and member of the committee, said he wasn't comfortable getting his four children vaccinated against COVID-19, citing the quick pace with which the vaccine was produced.
Dr. John Vanchiere, with Louisiana Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the school shots list is consistent with public health, adding that he supported a parent's right to choose, telling McMath: "You can opt out."
State Sen. Regina Barrow, a Baton Rouge Democrat whose husband died as a result of COVID in December 2020, noted that 17,290 people have died from the deadly disease in Louisiana since the start of the pandemic.
"I'm a grandparent with two grandsons. Both of them have been vaccinated because the alternative for us was too great," Barrow said. "We're not mandating that you have to take the vaccine."
The committee voted along party lines.
Voting to reject HCR3 was Barrow, Luneau, Boudreaux and state Sen. Gary Carter, D-New Orleans. Voting in favor of HCR3 was McMath, state Sen. Beth Mizell, R-Franklinton, and state Sen. Bob Hensgens, R-Abbeville.