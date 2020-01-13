After a 19-gun salute in a misting rain Monday, John Bel Edwards took the oath a second time as Louisiana governor at 12:30 p.m.

“You know in some cultures, rain is a sign of good luck, so that’s what we’re going to see this as,” said Edwards, who marched to the stage to the strains of Aaron Copeland’s “Fanfare for the Common Man.”

Former governors, including Bobby Jindal, whom Edwards succeeded, most of the state's congressional delegation and one from South Carolina were in attendance. Rain drizzled on the grounds of the State Capitol, where hundreds of white chairs were set up in front of the steps with the names of the states chiseled in. The Capitol was adorned with blue and red ribbons as onlookers filed outside with umbrellas.

Surrounded by state dignitaries, many under umbrellas, Edwards said during his 28-minute inaugural address that he hoped to increase funding for early childhood education, increase teacher pay and workforce development. He also plans to renew his quest for an increased minimum wage and for equal pay for male and female workers.

How well that plan works for the Democratic governor, will be up to the Republicans who firmly control both chambers of the Louisiana Legislature. Two-thirds of the state Senate, enough to override a gubernatorial veto, are Republican. And the GOP holds 68 of the 70 seats in the state House.

"The common denominator for each of these priorities is improving quality of life for all citizens. The future is ours to seize. But we have to commit here and now to be great, to work together, and continue to reject the partisan rancor and dysfunction that plagues Washington D.C.," Edwards said.

No parades were marched and no hot dogs were served as they were during inaugurations back in the day. In fact, Edwards canceled the traditional ball and moved things along so that he and others could travel to New Orleans for the College Football National Championship game, in which LSU plays tonight.

"Like many of you, I too am looking forward to an LSU victory tonight down in New Orleans in our very own Superdome," Edwards. The governor was introduced by Don Borné, who is the retired president of the Louisiana Chemical Association and is public announcer at Tiger Stadium during football games.

Edwards, 53, was widely considered an accidental governor as he easily won election four years ago to break up the Republicans’ solid hold on state government and to become the only Democratic governor in the Deep South.

Consequently, Edwards entered his first term with a bullseye on his back, put there by state and national Republicans. It took seven special sessions to come to an agreement over how to balance the state’s budget, which had been running revenue deficits each year for about a decade.

“Because of the work we put in over the last four years, Louisiana has achieved economic stability and growth and is stronger because of it,” Edwards said. “We found common ground in order to solve the fiscal crisis, and as a result, we are now operating with surpluses instead of deficits. In part because of the surpluses, we’ve completed more than 1,300 improvement projects that have created thousands of miles of better roads and bridges in every corner of our state.”

Edwards and moderate Republicans agreed to a series of spending cuts, suspension of some tax exemptions and an increase in the state sales tax of a little less than half sent for seven years. The budget going into a March 9 session of the Louisiana Legislature features a surplus of more than $500 million.

"I signed a bill appropriating $700 million for critical transportation projects across the state, the largest single new investment in 30 years, which was made possible by the bipartisan efforts of the legislature – yet another example of what we can do for the people of our state when we cast party labels aside and work together," Edwards said.

Outside the State Capitol, Edwards had to deal with a police shooting that led to riots and ambush murders of three law enforcement officers during his first term. That was followed by a rainstorm that dumped 7 trillion gallons of water on the state and flooded tens of thousands of homes and businesses.

About a third of the legislators, all of whom took their oaths Monday morning, have never served in either the House or Senate. But a lot of them ran on support of improving care for children for up three years old by adding and funding an educational component.

“We know that education is the key to economic opportunity and that a pathway to prosperity must begin at the earliest stages of life. That is why the highest priority for new investments in education of my second term will be early childhood education,” Edwards said.

Sam Karlin and Will Sentell of the Capitol news bureau contributed to this report.

