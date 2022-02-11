A Republican lawmaker introduced a proposal Thursday to redraw Louisiana’s seven Supreme Court districts to include a second seat where Black voters could elect their candidate of choice.
State Rep. Barry Ivey, R-Central, sponsor of House Bill 22, said it’s “imperative” that the state Supreme Court map is updated to include another majority-Black seat, given that one-third of Louisiana’s population is Black.
“It has been clearly communicated by advocate groups – and just common sense – that another majority-minority district is warranted on a seven-member court, with respect to what the current demographics are in Louisiana,” Ivey said in an interview Friday.
Lawmakers aren’t required to redraw the state’s seven Supreme Court district as part of their three-week redistricting session. Any changes require a two-thirds vote from both chambers, a high bar in a divided Legislature.
The current boundaries were drawn in 1997 – using data from the 1990 Census – and include significant population disparities, with as few as 477,000 people in the New Orleans-based district and nearly 839,000 in the Baton Rouge-based district.
Courts have ruled that the judicial branch isn’t subject to the one-man, one-vote principle, which requires legislative districts have roughly equal populations. But given that judges in Louisiana are elected, population disparities among the high court’s districts give voters varying levels of influence depending on where they live.
Ivey’s proposal roughly equalizes the district populations, maintaining a five percent deviation from an ideal size of 665,393 people.
It would include a majority-Black district that includes much of New Orleans, portions of the west bank of Jefferson Parish and St. Charles and St. John the Baptist parishes.
A second majority-Black district would extend north from Baton Rouge along the Mississippi River and across the state’s northern border with Arkansas to include Shreveport. Ivey said he focused on District 2 for the newly-formed, majority-Black district because the incumbent, Justice Scott Crichton, is reaching the age limit for judges and won’t be able to run for re-election.
A competing plan in the upper chamber, Senate Bill 15, authored by state Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, would keep the status quo of a single majority-Black district based in New Orleans. It passed out of committee on Wednesday and is awaiting final passage on the Senate floor.
“I believe the contrast of this (plan) compared to hers, will offer a new option to consider,” Ivey said.
Two weeks into the redistricting session, Ivey is the first GOP lawmaker to file a map of any variety that would boost Black representation.
He said Friday he’s also interested in tweaking Senate Bill 5, Hewitt’s congressional map, to create a second Black-opportunity district, while causing the “fewest ripple effects.” The proposal, which includes a single majority-Black district, passed out of the Senate on Tuesday.
It's unclear if Ivey’s plan to redraw the Supreme Court will be embraced by his caucus. He’s known as an iconoclastic lawmaker, and earlier this week, said, “I kind of march to the beat of my own drum.”
Two proposals put forward by state Sen. Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge, to redraw the state Supreme Court map with an additional majority-Black seat failed in committee.
Ivey's HB22 is scheduled to appear Monday in the House & Governmental Affairs Committee.
"I believe we have really an imperative to get to that second majority-minority district on the Supreme Court," Ivey said. "We have no excuse not to."