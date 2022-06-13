State Rep. Blake Miguez has earned a reputation as an ardent conservative who champions less government spending.
So why he did pay for an ad in The Daily Iberian touting all the money that the Iberia Parish legislative delegation brought home during the annual session that ended on Monday?
The ad lists a dozen or so projects that add up to $137 million in spending.
Is Miguez, R-Erath, trying to have it both ways with the ad?
“It’s not hypocritical,” he said in an interview.
Miguez said he supported legislators using the record surplus money this year for one-time spending needs back home. What he opposes, he said, is using the one-time money for year-to-year expenses that will lead to budget deficits in future years.
“Yes, I do want to lower taxes, but I also support improving infrastructure across Louisiana with one-time expenses,” Miguez said. “I don’t support growing government programs where you need that money every year.”
Miguez noted that he supported a bill that would have gradually phased out a temporary sales tax of .45 percent of little less than half a cent per dollar. The Senate refused to back the phase-out, so the full tax will remain in place for now and is scheduled to disappear in mid-2025. Ironically, the more the tax collects, the more dollars that will potentially be available for the kinds of infrastructure projects in Iberia Parish that Miguez favors.
The largest item on Miguez’s list of projects in the ad is $103 million to expand Interstate 49 south of Lafayette. Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, played the key role in securing that money.
Miguez took to the airwaves on conservative talk radio stations at every opportunity in February to attack Cortez for considering a redistricting plan that would have reconfigured Senate District 22 to become more Lafayette-centric. Miguez and others argued it should continue to be anchored in Iberia and St. Martin parishes. That view ultimately won out.
But Miguez angered Cortez and his allies in Acadiana in the process. That put in doubt money sought by the Port of Iberia, a major infrastructure project in Miguez’s district.
The Legislature ended up funding the port project. It’s the second most expensive item in Miguez’s ad.
The money will pay to dredge a 22-mile stretch from Intracoastal City to the Gulf of Mexico via Freshwater Bayou.
“This is the most important project in the lifetime of the Port of New Iberia,” said Craig Romero, a former state senator who is now its executive director. He added that going from a depth of 12 feet to 16 feet “will open up the Port of New Iberia” to larger vessels. The actual cost, he said, is $55 million, not the $25 million cited by Miguez in the ad.
Romero said he enlisted other legislators to put the money into the budget, despite their misgivings about Miguez.
“Blake has been a lifelong friend,” Romero said. “It bothers me to have this conversation. But I’m not going to hide behind the tree. Blake did not help at all in securing this money.”
Miguez said he fought to protect Iberia Parish’s interests in Baton Rouge by opposing Cortez on the redistricting and said this fight was worth it, even if it endangered the port money.
“Every family has an ugly duckling,” Miguez said. “In Iberia Parish, Craig is ours, but we still find a way to work together for the betterment of our parish. He got his money so he shouldn’t be complaining.”