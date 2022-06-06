Gov. John Bel Edwards said Monday night he is letting a bill that would bar transgender athletes from competing in girls and women's sports become law without his signature.
Edwards vetoed a nearly identical proposal last year and lawmakers narrowly failed to override the veto.
He told reporters that, after talks with lawmakers, it became obvious "that this bill was going to become law regardless of what I did."
"Acknowledging that reality is important," he said. "But at the same time the way I feel about the bill hasn't changed, what I say about the bill hasn't changed. I am hopeful we can take that off the table and now start to focus on other things."
"I hope we can all get to the point soon where we realize these young people are doing all they can to survive," Edwards said later.
The legislation is Senate Bill 44 by Sen. Beth Mizell, R-Franklinton.
“I’m really pleased that we finally got it over the finish line,” said Mizell, who sponsored the legislation both years.
The bill says that a female, girls or women's team is only for students who are born biological females. That means, according to the measure, the sex on the student's official birth certificate.
Supporters contend it is unfair for someone born male who now identifies as a female to compete with those whose biological sex is female.
Edwards and other opponents say the change is unneeded and that the Louisiana High School Athletic Association already has rules in place to prevent such an occurrence.
The legislation won final approval on May 23.
The Senate endorsed it 32-6.
The House did so 72-21.
Any veto override requires the support of two-thirds of the House and Senate — 70 and 26 votes respectively.
However, initial votes sometimes change in any veto battle, in part because of party politics and because of the governor's ability to exert pressure.
Last year the override was approved by the Senate but fell short in the House, 68-30.