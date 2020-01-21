Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday said he supports splitting up the current structure of LSU’s leadership into two positions, chancellor of the main campus and president of the LSU system, several years after it was consolidated during former Gov. Bobby Jindal’s tenure.
“I don’t think one person can do everything that’s expected of them, to both run the A&M campus in Baton Rouge and the system,” Edwards told reporters after a Hispanic Chamber of Commerce lunch in Baton Rouge. “Because you want your chancellor present at events on campus but also to do fundraising specific for the campus at A&M university, whereas the system president has to do that all across the state of Louisiana.”
The LSU Board of Supervisors in late 2012 approved merging the two positions and launched a search to fill the job, eventually landing on F. King Alexander, who recently stepped down ahead of taking the top post at Oregon State University.
As the board searches for a new leader, Edwards’ top lieutenant, Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne, has said he is interested in helming Louisiana’s flagship university. Dardenne, a Republican who ran against Edwards in 2015 for governor, endorsed Edwards during his runoff battle with former U.S. Sen. David Vitter, and subsequently landed atop Edwards’ administration as the main architect of his budgets.
The board will decide whether to return to having a chancellor of LSU’s main campus and a system president, Edwards said. Mary Werner, the chair of the board, told the Baton Rouge Business Report last week the board would evaluate splitting up the top position.
The governor said the staff structure doesn’t necessarily need to change if the board decides to return to having both jobs. He said many of the “efficiencies” of the move could be maintained.
“Watching this play out over the last number of years since the board of supervisors consolidated those positions, I do think that the institution is better served by having a chancellor that is not also a president,” Edwards said.
