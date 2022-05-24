The Louisiana House on Tuesday rejected a bill that would prohibit public or private schools from recommending vaccines or medical procedures for students.

The vote was 24-71.

The proposed ban would also apply to the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, the state Department of Education and local school boards.

Rep. Beryl Amedee, R-Houma, sponsor of the bill, said she heard of a case where a teacher recommended that a hyper child be given Ritalin, and that the school was later forced to pay for the medicine.

Amedee said that is the type of instance her bill is meant to address.

But Rep. Mike Johnson, R-Pineville, said since he is married to a longtime school teacher an educator's first instinct is to help the student, not what rules might apply in an emergency.

The bill sparked controversy last week before being temporarily sidelined before being rejected Tuesday.

It is House Bill 428.