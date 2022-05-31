Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said after the second shooting at a Louisiana graduation in as many weeks that lawmakers need to look at expanded background checks.

"In light of recent gun violence in Buffalo and Uvalde, gun safety discussions and action involving expanded background checks and red flag laws are very much in order,” the governor said in a prepared statement on Tuesday.

A Democrat, Edwards is a hunter and gun owner. His statement supports a bipartisan group of U.S. senators who are looking at expanded background checks or red flag laws that would keep guns away from people who could do harm. Congress has been unable to get such restrictions passed after past shootings. But the bipartisan group are trying to cobble together a package that would persuade 10 Republican senators to break away from past positions. The group began their work after last week's shooting of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, which came 10 days after a gunman opened fire in a racist attack killing Black people at a Buffalo, N.Y. supermarket.

Edwards issued his statement a couple of hours after an elderly woman was fatally shot and two men were wounded when an argument escalated to gunfire after the graduation ceremony for Morris Jeff High School in New Orleans. The shooting occurred in a parking lot at Xavier University, which was hosting the graduation ceremony. On May 19, four people were injured at Southeastern Louisiana University, which was hosting the Hammond High Magnet graduation.

"For the second time this graduation season in Louisiana, gun violence has marred what should be an exciting day of celebration for high school graduates, their families and teachers,” Edwards said. “Those who perpetuate these senseless acts of violence will be brought to justice. We must do more to keep our communities safe, and this means we must do more to ensure that those who pose an unacceptable risk of harm to others aren’t able to acquire or keep firearms.”