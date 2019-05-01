Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK -- Eastbound traffic passes under the Millerville overpass during rush hour, Monday, July 13, 2015. Sen. Dale Erdey, R-Livingston, is requesting that DOTD see if it is feasible to use the inside shoulder of east and westbound I-12 to add another travel lane in both directions between the I-10/I-12 split and Walker.