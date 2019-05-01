The state Senate approved legislation Wednesday that would allow highway officials to designate a lane for vehicles with two or more occupants.
The idea started with a study that would turn the inside shoulders of Interstate 12 into travel lanes for 15 miles from suburban Walker to the I10/I12 split in Baton Rouge. The idea would essentially turn three travels into four.
But to accomplish that, the state Department of Transportation & Development needs the authority to designate lanes for HOV, or high occupancy vehicles.
Senate Bill 84 was amended to include motorcycles, even with only rider. Sen. Neil Riser, R-Columbia, said the real reason for an HOV lane was to provide for more fuel efficient vehicles as well as to help relieve the often bumper-to-bumper traffic.
"You're really reducing the number of vehicles," said Sen. Dale Erdey, the Livingston Republican who sponsored the legislation.
Erdey said the bills would give DOTD authority to designate HOV lanes elsewhere. DOTD could not name existing lanes as HOV, he said.
The Senate approved SB84 on a 37-0 vote. The legislation now heads for the House for consideration. Both chambers would have to approve before June 6 and governor must sign for this bill to become law.