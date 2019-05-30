Taking advantage of the numbers of reporters covering the Louisiana Legislature, a group of Lake Providence residents visited the State Capitol to draw attention to a local property tax exemption granted by the state that still benefits a Thai manufacturer for plant that closed in 2016.

The Myriant Lake Providence Inc., which was to be a biotechnology plant, was opened to much fanfare in 2012. But by 2016 the project shut down entirely and laid off its workforce. The Industrial Tax Exemption Program, forgiving property taxes paid to local governments, should have expired in 2016. But the facility still has most of the tax breaks and only now is being charged for some of the exempted properties.

The group wants Myriant owners start writing checks and the came to Baton Rouge looking for allies. Members of the group met with staffers from Gov. John Bel Edwards office and Louisiana Economic Development department.

Edwards restructured ITEP soon after taking office in January 2016 and instituted new procedures last year. The program had operated, almost automatically, for 80 years.

Mark Ballard: Louisiana lawmakers not likely to embrace changes that diminish power over ITEP After hearing a legion of local officials sharply criticize his proposed system for handling the Industrial Tax Exemption Program, in which th…

“We could have used that money, said Percy Threats, of Lake Providence.

East Carroll Parish has been losing population since the 1950s and nearly half its residents live in poverty. It’s the nation’s fifth poorest county. At 9.1 percent in March, East Carroll Parish has among the highest unemployment rates in the state – almost double the state’s 4.7 percent rate.

Once confirmed that Myriant’s exemptions are invalid, state law allows the parish assessor to recover three years of back taxes, said Threats, a retired government official.

He calculates that’s about $6.2 million for three years of unpaid taxes. The exemptions cost the hospital about $780,000 and law enforcement $675,000. Public schools should have received about $850,000 – more than the $765,283 schools received from property taxes in 2018, according their annual audit – and almost enough to fund instructional staff support by itself.

Had the taxes been collected the parish would have had an additional $620,000 for drainage. The drainage is so bad in Lake Providence that whenever rain comes down heavily “I need knee boots to get out of the house,” said Sandra Lane.

It's not quite that easy or simple, said Brian Eddington, general counsel with Louisiana Assessors Association. He helped East Carroll Parish Assessor Evelyn M. Ross sort through the issues, which are many and complex, and she asked that he answer questions about the situation.

Eddington noted that when the plant shutdown in 2016, theoretically the contracts governing the exemptions should have ended. But after the closures, the Board of Commerce & Industry granted a one-year extension for Myriant’s exemptions. Louisiana Economic Development never informed the East Carroll Assessor whether the extensions expired or were renewed. An assessor is forbidden from returning a property to the tax rolls prior to the end of the contract. Absent any information from the state, those contracts started coming to the end of their natural term, he said.

The Board of Commerce & Industry in December 2015 approved 23 contracts for exemptions dating back to 2012. The first of the contracts, 10 of them, ended Dec. 31, 2017 and that property has returned to the rolls that would allow the parish to collect ad valorem taxes on property that is now much diminished in value. Eleven more contracts expired in 2018 so that property returned to the rolls this year. The values are being assessed now. Another contract expires this year and the last one in 2020.

Broderick Bagert of Together Louisiana argues that the 23 exemptions were improperly granted from the get-go and should be invalidated. The Board of Commerce & Industry in December 2015 ignored its own rules by approving the 23 contracts retroactively to 2012.

The board’s rules only allowed applying retroactive exemptions for projects less than six months old. The Myriant project had been underway for three years at the time and therefore didn’t qualify under the rules, he said.

LED Secretary Don Pierson said in prepared statement: "Public concern regarding this exemption has recently been brought to the attention of LED. LED will examine the issues and bring them before the Board as appropriate. Notably, the exemptions at issue were processed as miscellaneous capital additions (MCAs), which were allowable at the time. The MCA process is no longer available, as it was eliminated by Gov. Edwards’ Executive Order on June 24, 2016."

Messages left with Myriant Lake Providence Inc., which is based in Quincy, Mass., were not returned. Nobody at the Lake Providence plant picked up the phone.

Myriant restructured its operations in 2017 from producing bio succinic acid towards research and development. The company changed its named in August 2018 to GC Innovation America to develop bio-chemicals for PTT Global Chemicals. The companies are subsidiaries of PTT Public Company Limited, an international oil and gas corporation headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.