Legislation pushed by business groups to keep secret some information reported by companies receiving tax incentives from the state died Wednesday, after lawmakers and press advocates voiced concerns that it would hide crucial information about businesses benefiting from public programs.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Bodi White, R-Central, and pushed by the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, would have made a host of information classified as “personally identifying” exempt from public records law when companies submit the information to the state in exchange for tax incentives.

Adam Knapp, president of BRAC, said companies were worried about releasing information about their employees if the public could access the information through public records requests. He argued the bill would protect the workers from having their information released publicly. White added major corporations are worried about getting sued by employees for releasing their information.

But after the bill cruised through the Senate with little opposition, lawmakers on the House and Governmental Affairs Committee questioned whether the legislation was really about protecting workers from having their information disclosed. The Public Affairs Research Council, a good government group, and the Louisiana Press Association both slammed the legislation as overly broad and argued it would hide important information about who is receiving tax money through the state’s myriad incentive programs.

“I don’t know what the real motive is here,” said Democratic Rep. Wilford Carter, calling it “suspicious legislation.” “My instinct is that it’s something other than what we’re hearing today.”

Scott Sternberg, general counsel for the Louisiana Press Association and attorney for the Advocate and Times Picayune, said information like social security numbers is already exempt from public records law. And while the bill did not cover “majority shareholders,” Sternberg noted companies could easily restructure their ownership to hide who owns the companies receiving tax dollars.

“The press and the people are not interested in people’s social security numbers,” Sternberg said. “We just want to know if the governor’s brother is on the payroll.”

The legislation was supported by the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, BRAC, the Regional Economic Alliance and Louisiana Ammonia Producers, among others.

When asked which companies are asking for the change, Knapp didn't say, and some Republicans balked at the legislation given the absence of an employer or employee standing behind it. Rep. Charles Henry, R-Jefferson, called it a "solution in search of a problem." The bill died on a 3-8 vote.

White said the bill would contribute to an “atmosphere” that would make it more likely for companies to relocate to Louisiana.

Louisiana has a host of incentive programs that hand out billions of state and local tax dollars to companies like refineries, manufacturers, movie-makers and even some fast food restaurants.

Supporters of the programs--which are administered by Louisiana Economic Development, which is part of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration--say they help the state compete for businesses looking to expand, relocate or stay in Louisiana, which has a complicated tax structure. Opponents argue many of the incentives amount to corporate giveaways, benefiting powerful companies who would keep doing business in the state regardless.

In fiscal year 2019, corporations received more than $487 million in tax money through the Motion Picture Investor tax credit, inventory tax credit, Quality Jobs program and Digital Interactive Media & Software tax credit. That’s not to mention the state’s largest tax incentive--the Industrial Tax Exemption, which shields manufacturers from paying billions in property taxes--as well as other programs like the Enterprise Zone, Research and Development tax credit or Restoration Tax Abatement.

BRAC has fought hard against activists in Baton Rouge who have sought to curtail the Industrial Tax Exemption Program, especially since Gov. Edwards overhauled the program to rein it in and give locals a say in whether to exempt companies from paying property taxes.