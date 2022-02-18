Two Republican legislators worked out very minor differences in their two Public Service Commission redistricting bills and both chambers gave final approval Friday to the districts from which the state’s five utility regulators are elected for the next 10 years.

Changes detailed in Senate Bill 19, by State Sen. Mike Reese, R-Leesville, were merged into House Bill 2, by Rep. John Stefanski, R-Crowley, and approved in a matter of minutes.

While much controversy accompanied new reapportioned maps for the House, Senate, Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, as well as the U.S. House of Representatives, the new districts for the Public Service Commission attracted little debate and nary a single “no” vote.

The PSC sets the monthly rates consumers pay for electricity for most of the state save a few municipalities, including New Orleans. Commissioners also regulate telecommunications and intrastate trucking.

PSC commissioners are elected in staggered six-year terms. PSC Chair Lambert Boissiere, D-New Orleans, and Commissioner Mike Francis, R-Crowley, face reelection later this year. The term for Commissioner Craig Greene, R-Baton Rouge, is up at the end of 2024. The terms of Commissioner Eric Skrmetta, R-Metaire, and Commissioner Foster Campbell, D-Bossier Parish, end on Dec. 31, 2026.

Each of the five commissioners represent about 931,550 constituents.

In the new maps, the eastern portion of Ascension Parish moves from Skrmetta’s district to Greene’s. Francis picks up St. Mary’s Parish, including Morgan City. The upper part of St. Martin Parish goes with Greene and the lower part of the parish becomes part of Francis’ district.

The legislation now heads to the governor.