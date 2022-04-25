Taxpayers on Monday evening got their first detailed look at 10 possible sites for a new bridge across the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge, just weeks before the list is trimmed to three.

The gathering, at the Bluebonnet Regional Library, was the first of six open houses hosted by the state Department of Transportation and Development amid a legislative debate on whether to endorse Gov. John Bel Edwards' proposal to spend $500 million for the bridge.

Residents began pouring in to the meeting room before the 5 p.m. official start.

A total of 325 had visited the open house by 6:30 p.m., according to a spokesperson for DOTD.

"We live in University Club," said Sally Daly. "It is going to impact us. Somebody is going to be mad."

Officials are under pressure to settle on a site, in part because some top lawmakers are reluctant to commit $500 million for a bridge without a site picked.

Jay Campbell, chairman of the seven-member state panel that will make the choice, was at the meeting and said he hopes to trim the list of possibilities to three by the third or fourth week of May.

"Obviously the Legislature wants to see a level of progress," Campbell said.

"But we have to go through the processes that are mandated to get any kind of federal funding," said Campbell, who leads the Capital Area Road and Bridge District.

Seven of the 10 possible locations are in Iberville Parish.

Two would connect East Baton Rouge and West Baton Rouge parishes and one is in Ascension Parish.

The locations range from about five miles south of the current structure near Port Allen to about five miles north of the Sunshine Bridge.

One recurring worry among some at the open house is the possibility that already-crowded Bluebonnet Boulevard could become a link between Interstate 10 and La. Hwy. 30 on the east side.

"It would be a showstopper for me," said Stephen Gilchrist, who lives in Baton Rouge. "I would move."

Bill Palmer another Baton Rouge resident, raised the same concern.

"I guess a question in my mind is can we expand the existing bridge with minimal impact," Palmer said.

Fred Raiford, director of transportation and drainage for East Baton Rouge Parish, sits on the seven-member panel and has said he does not want Bluebonnet to serve as a connector between I-10 and La. 30.

Judy Eits said she is bothered that the bridge may be constructed too far south, to get traffic to New Orleans.

Eits said lots of traffic on the current bridge near Port Allen, especially 18-wheelers, is trying to get to I-12 on the way east and those drivers want to avoid New Orleans.

"I don't know that is our big problem," she said, meaning making it easier for motorists to get to eastbound I-10.

Julius Cline, of Baton Rouge, made a similar point.

"I am concerned that they are going to build it so far south it is not going to help Baton Rouge," Cline said.

Officials of Atlas Consultants LLC, which has a $5 million state contract to help with the selection, have said they could trim the list to three sites now but public sessions are needed to satisfy federal and other rules.

Campbell said Monday he hopes a final site is decided by 2024 at the latest.

The Capital Area Road and Bridge District includes leaders of DOTD, East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Livingston and Iberville parishes and Campbell, who is chairman and an appointee of Edwards.

The next open house is Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the St. Gabriel Community Center, 11400 Gordon Simon LeBlanc Dr.