A public policy thinktank identified Constitutionally protected 28 special funds that could be restructured to provide nearly enough money to fill an expected $962 million funding gap in the state’s revenue stream.

Robert Scott, president of the Baton Rouge-based Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana, doesn’t want to push for convening a convention to rewrite the state Constitution, as much as to provide a road map for what needs changing.

For instance, parts of the Constitution’s Article VII, which deals with finances, could be amended to provide lawmakers flexibility. This single article has grown from about 6,000 to about 31,000 words, near the length of the entire original 1974 document. The article’s limitations placed on the state’s fiscal framework is a regular target of criticism and represents another example of how the Louisiana way is different from most everywhere else.

“So many people talk in platitudes, so we looked at what we can do. What do we need to change?” Scott said about an analysis this 70-year-old organization funded by donors published earlier this week.

Specifically, nine funds should be moved entirely into statute, while seven can be eliminated because they are useless and unused. Meanwhile, six trust funds should be reestablished with more flexible spending options to give the Legislature the ability to modernize priorities in the state budget, Scott said.

Louisiana dedicates specific revenue streams in the Constitution that creates lock boxes of special funds with mandating spending mechanisms, he said. Some of the uses are good practices, others cause fiscal inefficiency and inflexibility.

PAR recommends strictly protecting six of the funds in the Constitution, including the Bond Security and Redemption Fund, which pays the state’s loan debts; the Budget Stabilization Fund, which provides money for rainy days; and the Transportation Trust Fund, which provides money to build roads and bridges.

Another class of funds take in money from specific sources, like the Health Excellence Fund and TOPS, but give legislators only marginal ability to spend investment earnings. A third class of funds should be reviewed periodically to determine if they are necessary. Currently, any changes to these funds, no matter how small the tweak, would require a constitutional amendment and a statewide vote, Scott said. PAR recommends changing the Constitution to allow for a two-thirds legislative vote to make changes.

PAR recommends eliminating seven funds' long-standing zero balances or inactivity, including the Higher Education Louisiana Partnership (HELP) Fund; the Agricultural and Seafood Products Support Fund and the Atchafalaya Basin Conservation Fund.

The 28th fund is the Revenue Sharing Fund, which annually distributes $90 million of state general fund money every year to local governments. If retained, the law should require that the annual appropriation be applied to programs of joint state and local interest, such as local matches needed for mental health facilities or early childhood education, PAR argued. The purpose of this requirement is to aim state spending at moving the needle on critical measures of welfare that affect the entire state, while keeping the funds in local hands.

Combined, the funds about $1.14 billion in annual expenditures. That figure is not the total value of the money in the funds, which would be much greater, the report states. The new structure therefore would indicate a potential increased state spending flexibility of an amount more than a billion dollars, Scott said.

“I don’t think the way we structure these is best,” Scott said. “You could clean up these funds in the Constitution and provide additional money for new needs, say, early childhood education, which wasn’t a priority in 1990s and thus has not been funded well enough today.”

PAR also weighed in on legislation being drafted for the upcoming session that begins April 12, suggesting constitutional changes that would allow for a centralized tax collection system. Presently, locals collect their own sales taxes, saying that’s the best way to ensure the money is available for projects local voters approved at the ballot box. Though in negotiations, the Louisiana Municipal Association head John Gallagher has said local governments are open to the idea provided safeguards are included that protect local authority.

“We see that every sales tax is king, and every collector wears a crown,” Scott said.

PAR also wants to transfer the “Big Three” sales tax exemptions – food for home consumption, prescription drugs and residential utilities – from the Constitution to statute, with a two-thirds vote needed to lower or remove them. “This change will provide the Legislature greater flexibility to remove or lower the exemptions with a 2/3 vote and lower the tax rate, with appropriate protections for lower income households,” the analysis states.