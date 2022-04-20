Touching his inner musical nerd, House Speaker Pro Tem Tanner Magee took the first step Wednesday in a long cherished personal goal of creating a museum that meshes the civil rights era with New Orleans' position – not Memphis – as the birthplace of rock ‘n roll.

House Bill 889 creates the Dew Drop-America’s Rock and Roll Museum under the state Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism. The legislation would require the museum’s addition to the annual state operating budget to support the museum, its collection activities and scholarship. Accompanying legislation, House Bill 895, would create the LaSalle Cultural Corridor for neighborhood development, which would be anchored by the museum and Dew Drop Inn.

Magee described himself as a nerd when it comes to learning about 1950s New Orleans rock and roll. He was a little taken aback when on a trip, just out of college, he visited Sun Studios in Memphis and heard that Ike Turner’s “Rocket 88” in 1951 was the first rock ‘n roll record, thereby making Memphis the birthplace of the musical style.

“This is categorically untrue,” said Magee, the Houma Republican who is the House’s second-highest ranking member. “It’s undeniable that Fats Domino released ‘The Fat Man’ in 1949.”

Did you know whatever happened to the Dew Drop Inn? The list of entertainers who performed in the Dew Drop’s Groove Room includes Ray Charles, James Brown, Ike and Tina Turner, Little Richard, Sam Cooke and Otis Redding.

With at least a thousand albums in his home and the eye-rolling habit of making his family spend hours in music stores listening to obscure records, Magee said his obsession with Louisiana's rock genre began as a small child when he bonded with his stepfather, an aficionado of Louisiana’s rock music genre.

Not only Domino, but Lloyd Price, of Kenner, came out with “Lawdy Miss Clawdy” in 1952. Then there’s Hank Williams and Elvis Presley’s professional debuts in Shreveport.

Magee also pointed out that Bob Marley credited New Orleans rock music of the 1950s as the basis of reggae. Jamaicans could hear the music because New Orleans clear channel radio at the time could reach the Caribbean island. Musicians adopted New Orleans’ heavy drumbeat, strong rhythms from guitar, bass and piano with island’s musical styles. The sound further evolved when reggae DJ Kool Herc moved from Jamaica to the Bronx in New York City and began the hip-hop music.

“All these things that we have in this state and we’re not telling that story. We’re allowing Memphis to take credit for this stuff because after you leave Sun Records, they tell you over and over and over again that they are the birthplace of rock ‘n roll,” Magee said. Sun Records famously recorded Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash and other musical pioneers in the 1950s and 1960s. It is now a museum in a neighborhood with other attractions.

But Louisiana has a habit of ignoring locations that could tell the story to visitors.

J&M Recording Studio on Rampart Street, for instance, was crucial to the development rhythm and blues as well as pressing Domino’s records, Little Richard’s “Tutti Frutti,” and the music of a pantheon of rock legends in the ‘50s and ‘60s. A dry cleaners now occupies the building.

Magee said he recognized that renovations being made to rehabilitate the Dew Drop Inn could serve as a catalyst to create a neighborhood that would give tourists a handful of places to visit within walking distance. The Central City neighborhood also was home to civil rights activists, political movers, and business entrepreneurs.

On LaSalle Street between Washington Avenue and 6th Street, the Dew Drop Inn was a place where African American musicians stayed when they played New Orleans during the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s until 1970, when it closed. In “Ray,” the 2004 bio-pic about Ray Charles, starring Jamie Foxx, the scenes in the hotel took place for real at the Dew Drop Inn. Its nightclub was the only place where Black and White musicians played together during segregation, Magee said.

Dew Drop Inn fell into disrepair for several decades before developers began restoring the facility.

Magee said his hope is for the state to purchase some of the vacant property near the inn to build the museum.

The cost couldn’t be calculated, yet, but as a point of comparison, the New Orleans Jazz Museum in the Old U.S. Mint on Esplanade Avenue has an operating budget of $761,441 this fiscal year, including salaries, utilities and other operating expenses.

Other than personal memories of Louisiana music, the members of the House Municipal, Parochial and Cultural Affairs committee asked few questions. Committee Chair Rick Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge, asked committee members to speed their comments along so that he could be presiding – he was being awaited in another committee – when the legislation advanced, which it did without objection.