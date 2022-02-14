The Louisiana Senate on Monday gave final approval to new boundaries for its own members, including the current 11 majority-minority districts.

The measure, Senate Bill 1, now heads to the House but tradition dictates that each chamber generally defers to the lines drawn by the other.

That means the issue is likely settled ahead of mandatory adjournment on Feb. 20.

The vote was 27-12 and broke mostly along party lines, with majority Republicans behind the measure and most Democrats opposed.

"It took us a while to get it where we are now," said Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette and sponsor of the measure.

Cortez said the plan only moved through the Senate after individual meetings with senators, amendments in committee, amendments on the floor, debate and delays on a final vote and still more private discussions.

Earlier there were efforts by Sen. Ed Price, D-Gonzales, and others to boost the number of majority-minority districts to 13 in the 39-member Senate.

Backers said the additions made sense, especially Black residents make up 33% of Louisiana's population.

Cortez countered that doing so would have required extensive gerrymandering -- boundaries drawn solely for political purposes.

Redistricting is required every 10 years to account for population changes.

A majority-minority district is one where Black residents, who represent a minority of the population, comprise a majority of the district.

The lone party crossovers on the vote were Sens. Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge, who voted for the bill and Barrow Peacock, R-Shreveport, who voted no.

Regina Barrow could not be reached for comment.

Barrow, whose senatorial districting is being moved to the New Orleans area because of population losses in north Louisiana, cannot seek another term in the Senate.

Work on the bill was delayed after lengthy arguments on the Senate floor last week that pitted two New Orleans Democrats against each other -- Sens. Gary Carter and Karen Carter Peterson.

Carter tried unsuccessfully to add an amendment then that would have extended his district across the Mississippi River to include parts of the east bank of New Orleans and to have Peterson's include more of the west bank of Jefferson Parish than the original version of Cortez's bill.

The proposal was seen as a bid to enhance Carter's re-election chances.

It failed 11-26.

Carter made another bid Monday to amend the measure after he said he met with both elected and unelected officials on the west bank "to solve the problem that we discussed last week."

He said it would "enhance" Jefferson Parish on the west bank and retain African-American majorities in his district and Peterson's.

"These are not lines on a page," he said. "These are people we represent, who we love. . . Who invite us into into their homes."

Sen. Patrick Connick, R-Marrero, objected to the amendment and said Carter's change would not combine communities of interest.

The amendment failed 10-28.

The Senate approved without objection a series of amendments that made slight changes to senatorial districts in the Baton Rouge and Lafayette areas.

Cortez said all the affected senators agreed to the changes.

