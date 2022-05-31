Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed legislation Tuesday that would have allowed payday lenders in Louisiana to offer installment loans worth up $1,500, with fees and interests totaling 100% of the principal loaned.

The sponsor of Senate Bill 381, state Sen. Rick Ward, a Port Allen Republican, argued the new loan product would help Louisiana residents living paycheck-to-paycheck make ends meet when faced with unexpectedly large expenses.

But critics called it a predatory product, and said that allowing payday lenders to make larger, longer-term loans would trap low-income Louisiana residents in cycles of debt.

Edwards agreed, writing in a veto message Tuesday that "despite the best efforts of the bill's author, I do not believe that this bill adequately protects the public from predatory lending practices."

"I have long been opposed to payday loan products which are designed to keep vulnerable individuals in debt, often times paying exponentially higher rates of interest than would otherwise be available at commercial banks," he continued.

The state's current payday loan system allows lenders to offer a loan of up to $350, due on a borrower's next payday. The most a payday lender can make per loan is $55.

Senate Bill 381 doesn’t replace or reform that system. It instead creates a new product, with monthly payments over a three to 12 month term.

Lenders who offer the new product outlined in SB381 would make most of their money off of a monthly “maintenance fee” worth up to 13% of the original loan amount.

For a $1,500 loan, that fee would come out to $195 a month.

"While I would be willing to support, and sign into law, a bill that reforms payday loans in a manner that provides appropriate safeguards on interest rates and fees, this bill unfortunately does not meet that standard," the governor wrote.