A Louisiana Senate panel easily advanced legislation that would create paid leave for employees to care for family members or after a child is born.
Proponents say this is first time in a deep South read state the idea of paid family leave has gotten out of the starting gate.
It’s future may be a little bumpy as Senate Bill 186 now heads for Senate Finance. If the measure clears that hurdle , it would then face a vote in the full Senate. At that point, the legislation would have to be approved by a much more conservative and business-friendly House to reach the governor’s desk.
And all this must happen in five weeks before the session ends on June 6.
“Sometimes we get surprised,” New Orleans Democratic Sen. Wesley Bishop said of the measure’s chances.
“We won’t have shot at all if we don’t get it to the floor,” added Sen. JP Morrell, the New Orleans Democrat who sponsored the measure.
SB186 would create a fund into which a little more than half a penny of the employees pay would be sent. Of that amount the employee would pay 55 percent and the employer would contribute 45 percent.
For an employee making $45,000 a year, the amount would be about $288 spread over the year, which would amount to the cost of a cappuccino each week.
Employees would be able to collect at least a portion of their pay while taking time off to handle family crisises, personal illnesses or pregnancies.
Representatives of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry as well as the National Federation of Independent Business testified that a state policy of paid family leave intruded on businesses' internal operations and amounted to an additional cost to bare.
The Senate Committee on Labor and Industrial Relations voted 4-1
