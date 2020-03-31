The Louisiana Legislature convened for about an hour Tuesday morning to move along new legislation and set up for contingency plans should the session, as most expect, remain adjourned through April.

The Louisiana Senate convened at the same time as the House.

Legislators suspended their session, which began March 9, as part of the state's effort to stanch the community spread of the novel coronavirus. But the Constitution requires new bills, many of which were filed to address recovery from the shutdowns caused by COVID-19, to be read into the record by a certain date if they are to be considered later in the legislative session.

Once the House goes through their paperwork, House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzalez, said he would recognize a motion to adjourn until decided by Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, and himself. The idea is to “keep it open-ended until we see a clearer path to come back,” Schexnayder said.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said Monday that he would likely extend his April 13 order to “shelter in place” and limit gatherings to 10 people until the end of the month. But the governor has not yet issued that directive.

"I hope we can come back in May," Schexnayder said.

Under the state Constitution, the legislature can convene 60 days during an 85-day calendar period. The session is mandated to adjourn by 6 p.m. June 1. If the Legislature doesn't return to work until May 1, then lawmakers theoretically work every day for 31 days.

Before they leave on June 1, legislators need to approve operating, capital outlay, judiciary and other budgets – about a dozen bills altogether – by the end of the day on June 30. Otherwise, all state government and its construction projects will come to screeching halt at midnight July 1. Schexnayder said he has no plans, for the time being, to sideline legislation he still plans to consider all the legislation filed rather than prune the non-budget measures.

"We'll work day and night to get the bills out of here," he said. "I hope we can come in May and get it done."

Legislators practiced social distancing by sitting in every other seat, which required the House to start with a voice roll call rather than the usual practice of taking attendance by hitting their voting buttons at their desk.

Fifty-eight of the 105 representatives were in attendance. The House needs 53 reps in attendance to conduct business. Schexnadyer said he contacted all 105 representatives and told them that if they didn't feel comfortable, they didn't have to attend Tuesday's session. Only two representatives from the New Orleans area – Reps. Jason Hughes and Joseph Stagni – came. None of the senators from the New Orleans area attended.

Rather than the usual intimate conversations, which involve arms around shoulders and close talks, sometimes whispering, representatives kept their distance and spoke up.

