The close relationship between Attorney General Jeff Landry and his top political ally Shane Guidry recently added a new layer: Landry took a job on the board of Guidry’s oil services firm, Harvey Gulf.

Landry reported making between $50,000 and $100,000 in 2020 as an “independent board member” for Harvey Gulf, LLC, in his annual personal financial disclosure, filed this month with the Louisiana Board of Ethics. The company does not appear on Landry's disclosures for previous years.

The newly-disclosed business relationship is one of several close ties between the attorney general and Guidry, who is among Landry’s top political donors and a close friend. It’s also unusual: while other statewide elected officials serve on nonprofit boards and have private business interests, none reported serving on the board of a private firm while in office, according to recent personal financial disclosures.

Harvey Gulf was founded by Guidry’s family, and Guidry negotiated a sale of the firm to a private equity firm a decade ago that saw Guidry retain ownership interest.

Landry, a Republican who is in his second term as attorney general, joined the board in 2019, Guidry said in an interview while flying in his jet from New York to New Orleans. Landry’s work adds up to a few hours a month, Guidry said, and is primarily focused on helping the company avoid running afoul of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, a federal anti-corruption law.

“I had a vacancy to sit on that seat and I couldn't think of a better person than my good friend Jeff Landry who knows those laws quite well,” said Guidry, who is board chairman and has been CEO since 1997.

Landry remained on the board of Harvey Gulf after it shrunk this month from seven to five members amid a recapitalization. The company emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2018.

It’s no secret that Guidry, among the state’s most generous GOP donors, has showered pro-Landry groups with hundreds of thousands of dollars in political donations over the years. Guidry's companies were also the state's top donors to former President Donald Trump's 2017 inauguration.

Guidry's role with the Attorney General's office is listed in state records as "special agent/investigator," and he said he remains working as an adviser for Landry’s office. State records list his salary as $12,000 annually as a part-time employee for the past four years.

A spokesman for Landry’s office said Guidry has been on “unpaid leave” as a special agent since 2017 but declined to answer questions about the adviser role or other job titles. Guidry has also used the title “special assistant” to Landry.

“It’s a bizarre relationship,” said Rafael Goyeneche, president of the New Orleans Metropolitan Crime Commission, a nonprofit criminal justice watchdog group. “This isn’t about an appointment based on merit. This is a political quid pro quo: you support me, and I’ll help you out.”

“I would pose the rhetorical question about Shane Guidry working in the AG’s office: Would Jeff Landry have hired Shane Guidry to the position he held had Shane not been so generous in his support of the various campaigns of Jeff Landry?” he added.

While the cozy relationship between Landry and Guidry raises questions, it does not appear to run afoul of state ethics laws.

Guidry said Landry called an ethics lawyer before taking the board gig in 2019 but didn't remember who it was. A Landry spokesperson didn't answer a question Thursday about whether Landry requested an official advisory opinion from the Louisiana Board of Ethics, but said "Attorney General Landry has complied with all reporting and disclosure requirements."

State Ethics Board records posted online do not show any advisory opinions issued on the subject to Landry or Guidry since Landry began his board service. Landry's biography on the Harvey Gulf website says he serves on the board "purely in a personal capacity" and that "in keeping with the highest ethical and moral standards, Landry's Board service is separate and apart from his official duties."

Public Affairs Research Council President Robert Travis Scott said the public, though, “should take special notice if an elected official takes on a new, major compensated role in a business after getting into office.”

He explained that whenever an elected official has a “substantial economic interest” in a company’s affairs — and Landry’s stake in Harvey Gulf would qualify — the office holder has to consider conflicts of interest between their agency and the company.

“If the company were to encounter a transactional or contractual relationship involving the (Louisiana) Department of Justice, it could create ethics problems for him,” Scott said. “That financial interest creates a risk for a potential conflict of interest, and one that might be hard to predict or prevent, whatever his best intentions.”

Landry’s income from Harvey Gulf, an oil services firm founded by Guidry’s family, is only part of an expansive business portfolio he reported for 2020.

He also reported big increases in income from UST Environmental Services and Evergreen Contractors, two labor staffing firms of which he claims full ownership.

Landry claimed less than $5,000 in income from each of those firms in 2018 and 2019, then reported at least $200,000 from each of them last year.

Ben Landry, the attorney general’s brother who oversees those businesses, did not return messages seeking comment this week on the big bump in income for the attorney general.

Landry formed Evergreen in 2011 during his first year in Congress. It was among three Landry-related firms that applied at the same time in 2017 to import Mexican welders and pipe fitters to the U.S. under the H2-B temporary worker visa program.

The companies teamed with a since-convicted visa fraudster, Marco Pesquera, winning federal approval to bring in a few hundred Mexican workers to help build a massive liquefied natural gas plant in Cameron Parish. Those applications included several dubious claims and documents, according to records provided to this newspaper by Pesquera, though Landry and his brother were not implicated in the case.

The private business dealings aren’t altogether unusual; state Treasurer John Schroder reported well over $1 million in earnings from his private dealings as a developer and landlord last year. As Scott pointed out, financial disclosures in Louisiana are meant to shed light to the public about these types of arrangements.

Gov. John Bel Edwards’ 2020 disclosure wasn’t available, but in 2019 he reported minimal business income. No other statewide elected officials reported serving on the board of a private company in 2019 or 2020.

Guidry defended his business arrangement with Landry, describing the duo as “two friends who have their best interests at heart.” He said there is no conflict of interest with the arrangement.

“He represents the people of Louisiana. He gets up every day and does that first,” Guidry said. “It’s my job to get up and represent my equity holders and partners first. At the end of the day, however, we can help each other to be better leaders … I welcome all the help.”

Guidry said his work for Landry’s office is mainly acting as a consultant when the attorney general “needs help with a project.” For instance, after a recent incident in Jefferson Parish where a sheriff’s deputy shot someone while Landry’s office was serving a warrant for a child pornography case, Landry called on Guidry, who has a long history with Jefferson Parish government officials. Guidry worked part-time for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office for more than two decades. He said the Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation into that incident, but Landry wanted to hear Guidry’s thoughts about it.

“Knowing how the Jefferson Parish government works and the Sheriff’s Office, he called me to ask me my opinion on what I thought,” Guidry said. “After I spoke to some of the people involved, I think what the findings are going to show is justifiable shooting.”

Staff Writer John Simerman contributed to this report.