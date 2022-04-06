The Louisiana House on Wednesday voted to make it a crime for adults to recruit juveniles to commit carjackings after the sponsor of the bill said the problem represents a crisis in New Orleans.

"The soul of my city is at stake and I simply want to save the soul of my city that I love so dearly," said state Rep. Jason Hughes, D-New Orleans and a lifelong resident of the city.

The measure, House Bill 447, cleared the House 92-0 and next faces action in the Senate.

The bill would make it a crime for adults to intentionally recruit, entice or aid youngsters under 18 to commit a carjacking.

Violators would face up to 20 years in prison.

While the huge increase in the number of carjackings has plagued New Orleans for months, Hughes cited the death last month of Linda Frickey, who was the target of a Mid-City carjacking allegedly done by four juveniles.

Frickey, 73, got entangled in her seat belt when the teenagers forced her out of her sports utility vehicle. She was dragged alongside the vehicle for about a block before she fell to the ground, had her arm severed and died at the scene, authorities said.

Hughes told the house adults who "prey on our juveniles" should be held accountable.

Rep. Aimee Freeman, D-New Orleans, supported the measure.

"This is a very serious problem in our city," Freeman told the House. "Some of you have even told me of your own fears of coming to visit us in New Orleans."

"Rep. Hughes and I consistently get calls about carjacking. These are juveniles committing crimes at the will of adults telling them to do it."

State Rep. Joe Marino III, No-party Gretna, said what Hughes is trying to do is already in state law.

Marino says state law clearly spells out that those involved in a crime, whether they were present or aiding directly or indirectly, are principals to the offense.

"It is covered under existing law if someone were to recruit juveniles to do a carjacking," he said.

Said Hughes, "I still feel this is appropriate."

Marino voted for the bill.

Rep. Rick Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge, urged colleagues to back the measure and said Hughes has a long record of working for children on literacy and other issues.

Hughes singled out the Louisiana Center for Children's Rights for criticism.

He said that, while he respects the group, it has "vigorously opposed" the legislation but its officials have never been willing to discuss the issue.

The bill initially applied to recruiting juveniles to commit armed robberies too.

Hughes said he removed that provision because of questions.

"Carjacking is the real crisis my city is facing," he said.