State Sen. Rick Ward III will resign from the Louisiana Legislature after the current legislative session ends on Monday, one year before term limits force him from office, he said in an interview Wednesday.
Ward, R-Port Allen, has been a state senator for 11 years.
He said he had accomplished his major goals – especially winning more money for roads and bridges in Louisiana – and didn’t want to pass up a good opportunity in the private sector.
Ward, 39, said his decision to leave the Senate now means he won’t run for governor next year, a race he had been considering but where he would have been a long shot. He had been planning to tout his ability to deliver services that make life better for residents on a day-to-day basis.
Ward didn’t want to provide many details on his next move but said he will do public relations and lobbying work, in part with Paul Rainwater, a lobbyist in Baton Rouge who previously held top positions for then-Gov. Kathleen Blanco, a Democrat, and then-Gov. Bobby Jindal, a Republican.
Rainwater’s background would fit well with Ward because Ward has taken a non-ideological approach in the state Senate, willing to work with Democrats and Republicans alike to find compromise solutions.
“I’ve worked to find common ground with other legislators on how to solve the problem that’s in front of us,” Ward said. “Sometimes that makes Democrats mad at you, and sometimes it’s Republicans.”
Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday vetoed Ward’s Senate Bill 381, which would have allowed pay day lenders to make bigger loans at higher interest rates. Edwards said he didn’t believe the bill “adequately protects the public from predatory lending practices.”
Ward said he was trying to make a situation “that’s not great” and make it “better.”
The news of Ward’s departure was first reported by Jeremy Alford of lapolitics.com
Ward learned politics from his father, Ricky, who served 30 years as the district attorney of Iberville, West Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee politics, choosing not to run for re-election in 2020. Tony Clayton succeeded him and also practices law with Rick Ward. Ward said they would continue to do so.
During his Senate tenure, Ward has been a behind-the-scenes power thanks to his ability to work well with others and move the pieces on the political chessboard. Whether he would have the skills to present a compelling message to voters statewide was an open question.
Ward said he hasn’t ruled out running for another office some day.
In the meantime, he said he is proudest of helping win passage of legislation in 2019 that is taking $50 million per year for 13 years – the money is from a post-oil spill settlement with BP – and directing it for new roads and bridges. A portion of that money will create the La. Hwy. 415 connector, a three-mile flyover between Interstate 10 and La. Hwy. 1 in West Baton Rouge Parish. Construction on the $125 million project, which has been on the drawing board for nearly 50 years, will begin next year.
Ward pushed the legislation with state Rep. Tanner Magee, R-Houma.
“He’s genuinely a super nice guy,” Magee said. That makes Ward stand out, Magee added, because “you meet a lot of fake nice people in this world.”
In 2021, Ward and Tanner worked together again to win legislative approval to redirect $300 million per year from a vehicle sales tax from the state general fund to transportation projects. That will provide a steady source of funding for the new Interstate 10 bridge over the Calcasieu River in Lake Charles, a new bridge over the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge, the extension of Interstate 49 south of Lafayette and other projects throughout the state.
“About four years ago, I set some goals to try and see some things change in infrastructure,” Ward said.
Ward said he expects Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, will call for a special election this fall to replace him.