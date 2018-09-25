State Rep. Rob Shadoin, a Ruston Republican who has been an ally of Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, is leaving the state House to work for the Edwards administration.

USA Today Network reported Tuesday that Shadoin will resign his seat to become the deputy counsel for the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

'Not putting the people first': Lawmakers, Gov. Edwards react to special session collapse Louisiana lawmakers failed to reach a tax deal by Monday's deadline, cratering their second special session this year without agreement and pa…

Shadoin, who supported Edwards in the 2015 governor's race, often took to the House floor to decry partisan division and frequently split from the chamber's Republican majority.

He is the latest in a string of resignations from the Legislature, which has met in seven special sessions on top of its three regular sessions since January 2016, largely to address the state's repeated financial crises.

Wildlife Secretary Jack Montoucet, a Crowley Democrat who Shadoin will work under, resigned from the House last year to take up the administrative post, and former House Minority Leader Gene Reynolds, of Minden, stepped down earlier this year to run the state parks system.