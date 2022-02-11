State Rep. Polly Thomas has clout in the Legislature as the only Jefferson Parish Republican on the House committee that is redrawing election districts and as the longtime chair of the parish Republican Party.
But Thomas angered other Jefferson Parish lawmakers in recent days by making changes to her Metairie legislative district boundaries, and theirs, without consulting them first.
Thomas sought to exclude potential political rivals from her district and draw in her church.
The other members of the Jefferson Parish delegation blocked her. The situation became so tense that House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, and Rep. John Stefanski, R-Crowley, who chairs the redistricting committee, had to intervene. They wrote the House remap, which is contained in House Bill 14.
The behind-the-scenes power play by Thomas has left bruised feelings among the parish’s GOP delegation.
“That was a real underhanded thing she tried to do. She’s ruffled a lot of feathers,” said one lawmaker, who, like five others consulted for this article, did not want to be quoted by name to avoid antagonizing Thomas.
Thomas did not return two phone calls or respond to two texts.
Thomas’ failed move provides yet another example of how some of the biggest battles during the redistricting legislative session underway pit members of one party against each other.
In another instance, two Democratic state senators from New Orleans, Karen Carter Peterson and Gary Carter, engaged in a testy exchange on the Senate floor Tuesday over Carter’s attempt to modify their districts in a way that would improve his chances of winning re-election.
Senators Gary Carter and Karen Carter Peterson engaged in a testy debate over redistricting. Here's who won
Peterson won that battle when senators rejected Carter’s proposed change. As a result, the map before the Senate would leave Carter’s district with a majority of constituents on the west bank of Jefferson Parish, while he lives in the Orleans Parish neighborhood of Algiers.
Thomas taught in the special education department at the University of New Orleans for 37 years while maintaining an interest in politics and public policy.
She served on the Jefferson Parish School Board from 1992-99 but lost three different races to move up to the state Senate, the latest in 2008. Thomas finally won a special election in 2016 to replace Joe Lopinto in House District 80, after Lopinto resigned to be the top attorney for then-Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand. After Normand stepped down, Lopinto was elected sheriff.
Thomas won re-election in 2019.
The current boundaries for her District 80 cover central Metairie, mostly between Interstate 10 to the north and Airline Highway to the south, and Transcontinental Drive to the west and North Causeway Boulevard to the east.
Like her colleagues, Thomas has been keenly interested in shaping the new boundaries that will go into effect for next year’s elections.
She and the other members of the Jefferson Parish delegation discussed their respective desires, since changes to one district affect adjoining districts. That’s because each district has to have 44,359 residents, plus or minus 5%.
The lawmakers thought they had nailed down an agreement on their new district lines. But they learned at the beginning of the redistricting session earlier this month that Thomas had gotten Stefanski to produce a new map for Jefferson Parish districts. Thomas had sway with him as the only Jefferson Parish Republican on the committee.
Under the new map, Thomas took a chunk of Old Metairie from Rep. Laurie Schlegel, including some of the state’s most ardent and wealthy Republicans. Included in her power grab was Precinct 91, which includes the church she attends, St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Parish on Bonnabel Boulevard.
Thomas also gave Precinct 75 to Schlegel. That’s home to Jon “Frankie” Hyers, a self-employed mover and rebuilder of pianos who challenged state Sen. Cameron Henry, R-Metairie, in 2019. Hyers won 21% of the vote.
Moving Precinct 75 out her district would block Hyers from challenging Thomas next year unless he moved into it by the time he took office.
Thomas gave Precinct 18 to Rep. John Illg, R-Harahan. That precinct is home to John Mason, an attorney and Republican who challenged her in 2019, winning 30% of the vote.
Mason said he is considering running against Thomas again next year.
“She bills herself as a solid conservative, but the only taxes she did not vote for were when she was absent,” Mason said. “You can’t argue that she’s conservative in the classic sense of the word. Most conservatives favor small government and lower taxes.”
Mason’s facts are not exactly right.
On the biggest tax issue since she took office, Thomas voted against renewing half of an expiring 1-cent sales tax renewal in 2018 but voted for a slightly smaller 0.45% renewal the next day. The Legislature approved the latter tax with broad GOP support.
Just as the redistricting session began on Feb. 1, Thomas’ colleagues questioned her moves in a private meeting in the Capitol that became so tense she stormed out.
In the end, Thomas’ gambit failed, and her district under current plans for HB14 would not include Old Metairie or her church and would include the precincts where Hyers and Mason live.
Thomas and Schlegel did swap two other precincts.
Both Schlegel and Illg said in texts they’re glad that the Jefferson Parish delegation came together on redrawing the state House map.
“There were some communication issues in the Jefferson Parish delegation,” is all that Stefanski would say.