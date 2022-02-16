School boards would be required to publicize a list of textbooks by grade, school and subject under a bill filed by House Education Committee Chairman Lance Harris, R-Alexandria.

The measure, House Bill 75, will be considered during the 2022 regular legislative session, which begins March 14.

It would also cover lectures and other presentations used for student instruction, including those done by outside individuals or groups.

The list would have be published by the first day of school and be updated by Jan. 15, and for parents to be notified when those updates occur.

Similar measures have been filed in other states after parents took a renewed interest in classroom materials while their children were learning from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The issue has also sparked heated school board meetings amid parent protests over required face masks and teaching materials, including how the nation's racial history is taught.

Backers contend the change is needed so parents have a better understanding of what their children are learning.

Critics argue that the requirements would be unwieldy and could hinder instruction.