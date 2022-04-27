Legislation that would authorize $4 billion in state aid for public schools, and $1,500 pay hikes for teachers, won approval Wednesday morning in the House Education Committee.

However, even groups that backed the proposal said the planned pay raises are too small amid much bigger increases in Mississippi and other nearby states.

"Our neighboring states are outpacing Louisiana," Janet Pope, executive director of the Louisiana School Boards Association, told the committee.

The measure, House Concurrent Resolution 23, would supply basic state aid for public schools for the 2022-23 school year, including textbooks, other supplies and daily school operations.

It represents a $200 million increase over current spending, with the teacher pay hikes and proposed $750 raises for support workers accounting for most of the fatter price-tag.

The plan also reflects the spending blueprint requested by Gov. John Bel Edwards and the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Public school teachers in Louisiana are paid an average of $51,566 per year, according to a 2021 survey, the most recent one available.

That puts the state 12th of 16 states in the South.

The regional pay average is $55,205 annually and the U. S. average pay for teachers is $64,133.

Edwards has vowed to get pay to the regional average by the time he leaves office in January, 2024 but that goal appears increasingly iffy.

The governor has said he wants to increase the raises to $2,000 if state officials recognize more state revenue, as expected, when they meet May 9.

Officials of the Louisiana Association of Educators, one of the state's two teacher unions, backed the resolution but noted Mississippi recently boosted teacher pay there $5,100 per year and Alabama has endorsed pay raises of up to 21%.

"I want everyone to be mindful of the fact we are competing with states around us," said Tia Mills, president of the group. "We are not just competing with Texas anymore."

Cynthia Posey, legislative and political director for the Louisiana Federation of Teachers, also a teachers' union, noted that a major portion of annual school aid has to be used for retirement debt.

That debt obligation accounts for nearly 25% of annual state aid for public schools, according to a 2021 report by Louisiana Legislative Director Mike Waguespack.

"Our teachers, our support staff, have really been through the ringer," Posey told lawmakers.

The Legislature can only accept or reject BESE's funding request but cannot change it.

The money for schools and teachers is contained in House Bill 1, which finances much of the state's $38 billion operating budget starting July 1.

It won House approval last week and is awaiting action in the Senate.

The $4 billion would keep state spending per student at the current level -- $4,015.

Total spending per student is about $11,000 per year when local and federal dollars are included, officials said.

State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said that was done deliberately since public schools are getting about $4 billion in federal coronavirus aid.

Officials noted educators are restricted in how those federal dollars can be used.

The spending plan also includes $2,000 stipends for teacher mentors.

Keith Courville, executive director of the Associated Professional Educators of Louisiana, was among those who said teacher pay raises need to be bigger than $1,500.

"It is simply not enough," Courville said.

When teachers have gotten modest pay raises in the past, he said, "so many would come to us and say 'You know we got a raise and I didn't even see it.'"

The resolution was also backed by the Louisiana Association of Public Charter Schools.

The measure next faces action in the House Appropriations Committee and, if approved there, the full House.

Check back with The Advocate for more details.