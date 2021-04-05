Nearly 100,000 people received about $405.3 million in unemployment benefits to which they were not entitled, the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office reported Monday.

It’s a finding that the Louisiana Workforce Commission does not dispute and stated it would continue to seek repayments from those individuals who may have been mistakenly overpaid because of delays in reporting the unemployed person’s salary and work history. But fraud is at the root of a significant amount of the overpayments.

“The additional $600 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) added to unemployment benefits through the CARES Act, then the additional $300 of Lost Wage Assistance (LWA) and then FPUC reinstated at $300 with the Continued Assistance Act that was extended with the American Rescue Plan, greatly incentivized countless criminal enterprises and bad actors to take advantage of already overwhelmed state workforce agencies nationwide,” wrote Ava Dejoie, secretary of the Louisiana Workforce Commission, in response to the audit findings.

“We are weeks away from implementing a new identity verification system, which will greatly reduce the strain that these identity theft/scheme frauds have placed on our resources and will help us to shift more attention back to other types of fraud cases,” she added.

The auditor’s determination of how many individuals received unemployment benefits they didn’t qualify for may underestimate the issue.

The unemployment insurance data provided by the Louisiana Workforce Commission to the state auditor ends in mid-August 2020, according to the report. That means it doesn’t include information to a potential surge of suspected fraudulent claims discovered in mid-November.

The $405.3 million of improper payments is but a fraction of what it could be, said Chris Magee, the office’s performance audit data analytics manager. Because of the mountain of paperwork created by the pandemic, the Workforce Commission could only provide paperwork for applications until August 15. Claims of fraud began increasing in November.

“The pandemic conditions combined with the sheer influx of applications, up 2,000%, led to that situation, so much paperwork, so many requirements, so much to process led to a backlog,” Magee said, adding that the commission was working to gather the later documentation, which would allow auditors to revisit the issue in a future report.

The scoop on state politics in your inbox Get the Louisiana politics insider details once a week from us. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Dozens of residents across the state have shared experiences of getting letters for unemployment benefits and even debit cards sent to their homes addressed to individuals they don't know for benefits they never requested.

Louisiana Workforce Commission previously asserted that even if individuals got letters or debit cards, it doesn't mean benefits were improperly distributed and even if so the money can be clawed back.

It was not immediately clear why fourth quarter data was not provided to the auditor. Payment on more than 30,000 claims filed over a two week period in November were halted for review by the Louisiana Workforce Commission and reviewed for validity.

There were 43,618 new unemployment claims filed for the week ending Nov. 14, compared to only 10,000 one week before. There were another 39,500 new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims filed that same week, roughly three times the number of applications one week before.

The number of applicants for unemployment benefits skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to businesses losing income as result of stay at home and social distancing orders. A total of $6.87 billion in payments were made to 694,391 individuals from March 28, 2020 through December 31. Louisiana’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate grew from 5.2% in February 2020 to 13.1% in April 2020, and the total number of unemployment claims increased by more than 2,000%, from 16,798 on February 29, 2020, to 366,798 on April 25, 2020. (Dejoie says the unemployment in April 2020 was 12.7%.)

New unemployment claims across Louisiana nearly triple in January surge for extra $300 benefits New jobless claims in Louisiana nearly tripled for traditional unemployment benefits last week in an unexpected surge that a state agency attr…

Wage information is a key control used by LWC to verify income attested to by individuals applying for and already receiving unemployment benefits. In addition, our office received multiple legislative and public requests to analyze various issues within LWC’s unemployment benefit programs.

According to the Workforce Commission, the significant increase in the number of applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and legislative action that gave employers additional time to submit their wage reports. The numbers involved and the confusion over the rules hampered the commission’s ability to verify that the income self-reported by individuals on their applications was accurate.