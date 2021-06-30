Senate President Page Cortez and other key lawmakers said Wednesday there is a growing likelihood Louisiana will hold its first session to debate whether to override gubernatorial vetoes.

The gathering would begin July 20 and could last until July 24.

Legislators typically cancel veto override sessions when a majority of the House or Senate -- 53 and 20 respectively -- cast ballots saying the session is not needed.

But Gov. John Bel Edwards veto of several high-profile bills, and the possibility he may veto more by midnight on Wednesday, is boosting chances lawmakers will return to the State Capitol.

The fact the governor no longer has a solid ally with the Senate or House leader, which he had previously, is also driving up odds for the debate, legislators said.

Cortez, a Lafayette Republican, was the latest to join the chorus when he said Edwards' veto of a bill barring transgender teenagers from taking part in sports teams that do not align with their gender at birth means the Senate will "likely proceed" with an override session.

He said Senate leaders are waiting for the official veto message, possibly Friday.

Edwards announced earlier he was vetoing the legislation.

House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, has already said he favors a veto override session and wants the transgender measure enacted.

House Speaker Pro Tem Tanner Magee, R-Houma, said Tuesday there was a chance earlier this month when the session could have been avoided, but not now.

"I think it is probably already going to happen," Magee said.

He said the Democratic governor's vetoes have sent a confrontational message to the GOP-dominated House and Senate.

"I think the governor told everybody to go fly a kite and see you in the veto session," Magee said.

Why John Bel Edwards' permitless concealed carry rejection could result in 1st veto override session

Three bills that won lopsided support in the House and Senate are getting most of the attention in the push to try to have them enacted over the governor's objections.

One would allow those 21 and older to carry a concealed weapon without a permit.

That measure, Senate Bill 118, cleared the Senate 27-9 and the House 73-29.

Bill to ban transgender athletes from women's sports in Louisiana wins final legislative approval

The transgender proposal is Senate Bill 156 and won House approval 78-17 and 29-6 in the Senate.

"Both are emotional, hot-button issues," noted Sen. Franklin Foil, R-Baton Rouge.

"I am getting a lot of calls and emails from constituents on both sides of those bills to go back into a veto session and override those (vetoes)," Foil said.

"Right now I think we will probably have a veto session," he said.

The third proposal under scrutiny, House Bill 514, would gradually boost state aid for roads and bridges by $300 million per year.

Lawmakers approve biggest transportation hike in 37 years; 'Major milestone'

Edwards, who has said he is undecided on whether to sign the plan, has until late Wednesday to make a decision, according to his office.

Backers say the measure could make a huge dent in Louisiana's $14 billion backlog of road and bridge needs, and pave the way for construction of a new, $1 billion plus bridge across the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge.

The bill would gradually transfer $300 million per year in vehicle sales tax revenue from the general fund, which finances a wide range of state services, to one for transportation only.

Edwards has said that, while he favors transportation upgrades, he is concerned the bill could trigger major financial problems in a few years.

Whether any bid to override would succeed is a separate issue.

Doing so requires the support of two-thirds of the House and Senate -- 70 and 26 respectively -- and the political landscape can change dramatically when the governor's prestige is on the line.

Fellow Democrats would be expected to rally to his side, narrowing the window override backers would have to pull it off.

Only three overrides have happened in the state's modern history and all three took place in the midst of regular sessions.

House Democratic Party Caucus Chairman Sam Jenkins of Shreveport said there is no point in lawmakers returning.

"I don't see where a veto session is needed," Jenkins said.

"I think some of the bills arousing the most protests were hastily brought together during the session and didn't get public comment and they didn't see a lot of debate," he said.

Jenkins said he was referring to the concealed weapons and transgender bills.

"I think those are some issues that need to be revisited in a regular session where they can be on everyone's radar," Jenkins said.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Bodi White, R-Central, said there is a good possibility for a veto override session for the first time in his legislative career, which began in 2004.

