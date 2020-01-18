In this Aug. 13, 2019 file photo, Louisiana Health Secretary Rebekah Gee answers questions from the joint House and Senate budget committee about new contract awards for the Medicaid managed care program in Baton Rouge, La. Gee, who launched the Democrat's Medicaid expansion program but faced repeated criticism from Republicans about her management of it, is leaving the Edwards administration as the governor begins his second term in office. Gee, a medical doctor who has led the Department of Health since 2016, is resigning from the position effective Jan. 31, the governor's office announced Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.