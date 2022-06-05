A bill that would allow retired math, science and other teachers to return to the classroom without their benefits being suspended won final legislative approval Sunday in the Louisiana Senate.

The Senate voted 35-0 to go along with minor changes made by the House, sending the proposal to Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Bill to address teacher shortage clears first hurdle, 'The issue everybody is facing' Responding to Louisiana's teacher shortage, a state Senate committee Monday approved a bill that would allow select teachers to return to the …

Under current rules retired teachers who go back to teaching can only earn 25% of their final average compensation.

The proposal, Senate Bill 434, would allow certain teachers who return to work without any such suspension as long as they fill a "critical" shortage in public schools.

It would apply to English, math, science and special education teachers.

The scoop on state politics in your inbox Get the Louisiana politics insider details once a week from us. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Teachers would have to be at least 62 years old, been retired for at least one year and to have retired before July 1, 2020.

The plan, sponsored by Senate Education Committee Chairman Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge, is one of several pending in the final hours of the session aimed at addressing Louisiana's teacher shortage.

Others would apply to all teachers but limit their pay to 50% of their retirement benefits.

The nearly three-month session ends on Monday at 6 p.m.